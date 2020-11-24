Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 25, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 25, 2020.

The Sun is in Sagittarius, which brings attention to the Temperance tarot card.

The Temperance tarot card is about thinking, resolving problems, and learning as you go.

The Moon will be in the sign of Aries, which reminds us to consider the expression of The Emperor card.

The Emperor is about being strong, self-sufficient, and independent.

Wednesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 22/4, the Master Teacher.

What a cool reminder that we are all learning and exploring life in order to share our knowledge with others.

It's so good to think that as we think about our own experiences, we can see how others have gone through the same and used it for their highest good.

And, as we go through our own, collectively, we are being a light as well.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Trust your intuition, even if you lack confidence in yourself.

Sometimes your inner voice will tell you one thing but your mind insists that you're wrong because of what you see.

Who knows? Maybe your heart is right this time around.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You create your own happiness. It's too easy to say that something or someone has made you sad or unhappy.

Of course, you may be affected by the actions of others, but you have the power to make decisions, too.

Decide that no matter what happens around you that you call the shots when it comes to your reactions, including how you will respond emotionally.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Things are moving along nicely for you at work and in love. Try to relax and go with the flow.

There are times when you will want to fix something that isn't even broken.

Let life move along to its own rhythm. There's no need to rush perfection. Let love and life happen one day at a time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You've got a big heart and it wants to be expressed this holiday season.

You are so aware that the world has become a difficult place for so many people.

This is why you're quick to count your blessings every day.

This week, you'll find a way to bring more joy and happiness into the lives of others by acting charitably or doing something special for the people that you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

When you least expect it, things change. The moment you let a problem go, it may solve itself.

You have been trying to hold on to control, so when you see something happen without you trying to make it so, it can be shocking.

However, this is how the universe works. It allows you to rest during times of need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Trust the natural order of things.

You can wonder what will happen all you want, but the future often extends further than your imagination.

Try not to think negatively when you feel challenged. What you didn't expect to happen still can, but not on your terms or in the way that you hoped for.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Keep both feet on the ground while you pursue your dreams.

Sometimes pursuing a dream can leave you feeling like nothing is better than what you hope to have one day.

The thing is that there's beauty all around you that also should be enjoyed.

If you don't balance your mindset, you'll miss out on what you have.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Love feels complicated right now, and on many levels it is.

However, you don't have to remain uncomfortable or in misery.

Choose to be around people that make you feel good inside.

Reach out to friends that love you. Talk with your family who cares.

Fill the day with meaning, especially if you sense someone you thought loved you isn't showing you respect or appreciation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

It can be hard to concentrate on one thing. You may not be able to see things for what they are.

The confusion can be caused by work, family stressors or loneliness due to social distancing.

However, try to remember that you're not alone even though it can feel that way.

Everyone is going through the same thing and your experience remains part of the collective.

Reach out however you can on social media or by picking up the phone to talk with a friend.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

You have lots of options and opportunities.

Finding which one to choose is the hard part.

You are finding yourself in an envious position.

You have so many doors open at the same time.

Your problem now is knowing which one to close and when.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

It's time to start a new journey. You will want to mentally prepare for what is up ahead.

You may not always know what to expect, but if your mindset is that you will see things all the way to the end, you'll be able to handle whatever comes your way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Keep your eye on the prize.

Once you have set it in your mind that you will accomplish your dreams, you need to remain focused until the end.

Others who don't understand the sacrifices you need to make may try to tempt you to spend time unwisely. It's up to you to set boundaries and protect your space.

