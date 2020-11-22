Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 23, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on November 23, 2020.

Monday is perfect for spending time indoors curled up with a book or watching educational videos learning about the world and what's going on in other communities.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius bringing attention to learning, adventure, education, and cultural awareness.

The Moon spends the day in Pisces encouraging spiritual exploration and emotional intelligence.

The Pisces Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Scorpio enhancing your ability to research, study, and put the puzzle pieces of life together.

However, try to remain objective.

The Moon will conjunct Neptune in Pisces which can make it easy to be deceived by optimistic thinking.

You may struggle with a want to see beyond the problem due to the Moons harmony with Saturn in Capricorn, however, make sure that your actions are rooted in the truth vs what you hope will happen.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If November 23 is your birthday, you are a Scorpio zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include singer Miley Cyrus, politician Chuck Schumer, and activist Mamie Till.

You are a trendsetter. You refuse to follow the crowd.

You are unique and need space to explore the world.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends one more day in Pisces, your sector of hidden enemies. Pay attention to how people act not just what they say. Maybe there is something you need to know that you're missing because you're making assumptions.

But big changes are underway, and you will want to work on them while the Moon harmonizes with Pluto and Jupiter in Capricorn.

Be optimistic about things related to work. Where you've been applying strong effort at your job, a promotion or an elevation of your role can be underway.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends one more day in Pisces, your sector of friendships.

This is a great day for reaching out to your friends just because.

It's good for you to keep in touch with people, even if it's been a while.

The Moon harmonizes with Mercury in your sector of commitment, so if you have something on your heart to say to a potential partner or mate, you may want to do so.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends one more day in Pisces, your sector of career, and social status. Be bold. You are standing out from the crowd for a reason.

Things are looking up for you at work, but you may not see the opportunity while the Moon and Neptune conjunct in Pisces.

You will need to be hyper-aware, so try not to ignore signs that are revealing what can be right before your eyes.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends one more day in Pisces, your sector of higher learning and cultural awareness.

It's a wonderful day for learning about other people by asking good questions and being observant.

The Moon works sweetly with Jupiter and Pluto in your sector of commitment and partnerships.

Make an effort to learn about opportunities that are available to you via your network.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends one more day in Pisces, your sector of shared resources.

Something good can come your way or you may be aware that you have an opportunity to help someone who can also help you.

You may have some changes taking place at home, and you may feel challenged by talks related to the future that you aren't completely sold on.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends one more day in Pisces, your sector of commitment.

You may want to do something special with a partner to show your loyalty and commitment.

With your ruling planet in Scorpio communicating with the Moon, it can be easy for you to speak up about what you're thinking.

This is a good day for writing, journaling, coffee chats with a friend, or revising contracts, emails, or other important documents.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends one more day in Pisces, your sector of daily duties.

The Moon just came off of a Quarter Moon and now that it's speaking with Pluto and Jupiter in your sector of home and family, your focus may be on building stability or making things more permanent with your home.

You might be thinking about moving or making changes related to your family environment.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends one more day in Pisces, your sector of creativity.

The Moon sweetly speaks with Pluto, your ruling planet in Capricorn, and this may bring up a need for change in the way that you want to do things.

Travel plans can change or perhaps you'll need to communicate new objectives related to a conversation that you have at work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends one more day in Pisces, your sector of home and family.

Something related to money can be improved this week as the Moon communicates with both Pluto and Jupiter in your sector of money and personal possessions.

Perhaps a check or some resources will come into you and give you some reprieve.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends one more day in Pisces, your sector of communication.

The Moon speaks with Pluto and Jupiter in your sign, and so there are changes you will be making that directly impact your life, the way you look and feel, and how you want to approach life on a personal level.

It's a good day to set boundaries or to make some hard decisions about what it is you want in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends one more day in Pisces, your sector of money.

The Moon works with Mercury in Scorpio, your career sector.

This can be a good day for a meeting with a supervisor.

The day works well applying to jobs and setting appointments for future interviews.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends one more day in Pisces, your sector of identity.

With the Moon and Neptune joining forces in your sign, you may be prone to miss vital truths.

Make sure that you are fully present. Avoid multitasking or taking on more than you absolutely have to at work.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.