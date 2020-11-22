Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 23, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 23, 2020.

We are now in a new solar transit with the Sun officially in Sagittarius.

The Moon spends the day in spiritual Pisces, and we are emotionally learning to embrace freedom and a renewed desire to explore the world.

Monday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 11/2, the Intuitive, which is so befitting for the day.

While the Moon is in Pisces it will conjunct Neptune in the same zodiac sign.

This type of astrological aspect can pierce the veil.

You may want to read your own tarot cards, call an intuitive for a tarot card reading or buy some new crystals to work with.

It's also a great day to cleanse your home of negative energy with some sage.

The Strength tarot card is associated with the number 11, too.

For some zodiac signs, challenges can still remain from Scorpio season.

It can take time to regain your courage to put yourself out there once again.

On Monday, ask yourself what it is that you want to feel like you are free.

Whatever lessons you have learned last month can be a wonderful springboard for the next 30 days!

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, November 23, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Life can be magical. A new spiritual door opens for you and you may not even realize that you've begun this amazing new chapter in your life.

So, capture it. Try to remember your dreams and write them down to see if there are themes.

Remind yourself that there is more beyond what you see.

Observe how the universe is teaching you to work with the energy of life rather than avoid it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 6 of Swords

Don't be so stubborn. You don't like change, but when you fight against it you only make it harder for things to run smoothly.

If you really see this as a bad thing, either put a stop to it or bow out. But if it's just a matter of inconvenience, fine.

Admit the discomfort but then get with the program. You don't want to make things tougher than they have to be, right?

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

And, so it begins. The desire you have to complete the work before you is taking over.

You have so many things to attend to but now life has become complicated.

You're rushing only to wait. It's enough to make your head spin. But, stay focused, Gemini.

Try not to multitask thinking that if you have one delay or setback, then you'll pivot to get more done.

It rarely works that way and can only lead to more frustration.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You are allowed to be yourself.

There are times when you just have to let yourself go. You can't always be so composed when it comes to what you love.

Allow yourself to be vulnerable and transparent and accept that beneath that calm exterior is a passionate person who cries, laughs, and sometimes gets angry.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emporer

Be your own hero.

You command respect and sometimes you have to teach people how to treat you.

In other words, if someone interrupts you or doesn't allow you to say what's on your mind, let them know.

You don't have to tolerate bad behavior when it happens.

You can be tough and stand strong for yourself in the same way you would defend a friend you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 7 of Cups

You're getting caught up in a fantasy and you need to remember to keep both feet on the ground.

Daydreaming is wonderful but you may want to check the facts.

If something is going to happen, it will but maybe not in the way that you think.

Let emotions fuel your passion but keep your logic in check, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Check the fine print. Something may not be right about a legal agreement you're about to sign.

It can be tough to call out a flaw in what is stated because you don't want to rock the boat and you're hoping for the best.

But if you don't do it now, you may find it harder to hold others accountable.

Be nice about it and bring it up so you don't wish you had later because you didn't.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

When you work so hard and do the right things it requires extreme discipline on your part.

This is what will lead you to success and help you to build the wealth you want in your life.

Even if you don't see it in dollars and cents, your leadership skills and command of time will make you feel accomplished in what you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

People fall in love, and sometimes they grow apart. No one knows when things will suddenly change the dynamics of a relationship.

But, a lot of things have happened to cause you to see the world through a new lens.

You might not feel connected to your significant other in the way that you had before.

It's tragic, but when you don't see eye-to-eye, you learn to love yourself by letting the other person go.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Things are happening so fast that you might not realize how much this path has required of you.

You are responding to work demands as best as you can in order to reach your goals.

Be glad that you can think on your feet so quickly and get the job done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

Connect with your softer side. You may have to reconnect with what makes you feminine and beautiful. Try a spiritual dance.

Wear your hair down. Focus on nurturing others and exhibiting the traits that you find beautiful in the world.

Be softer spoken and when you feel like the world is cruel, remind yourself that there's an abundance of love around you, and you are a conduit of its expression.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

When you set high expectations for yourself or others you may lose sight of the big picture.

Do you just want results or do you also want to have a positive experience.

Of course, nothing will be perfect, but what's the point of rushing things or hurrying so much that you fail to enjoy the overall experience.

Life is a sum of all parts which include things that come in shades of black, white, and gray.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.