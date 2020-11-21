Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 22, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 22, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius. The Quarter Moon perfects first thing in the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

Sunday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 1, the Leader.

The Leader in numerology has lots of energy, drive, and determination. The Leader wants to be first, and so do we!

The Moon in Pisces is coming off of a critical point in its energy, and so we want to do things more than ever before.

We want to be active and get things done.

In tarot, we are also in a rush. The tarot card associated with the number 1 is The Fool.

The Fool of the Major Arcana reminds us to avoid rushing forward without a plan in place.

Sunday, put your priorities in order and be certain to follow your game plan without making haste that leads to waste.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 10 of Pentacles

Put a value on your work. You may be doing a lot of things that take up time but don't bring money into your life.

It's great to help others but remember that you also need to help yourself.

It's not selfish to be mindful of how your energy is used.

You may need to ask people to let you focus on what needs to be done so that you can provide the security you need to your family. Socialize later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 8 of Pentacles

You're still learning. You may wonder when the boredom will ever end but things take time to build and grow.

You may not like that every day feels kind of like the day before.

However, how will you master what you're trying to learn.

Be patient with yourself when you think you should be further along than you are. These things take time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

This is a great time to try something new and to stretch your imagination.

If you've been working a lot, then go outside and spend a little bit of time in nature.

Without a break, it will be hard for you to concentrate and focus.

Give yourself permission to do go off the path and have fun, so later you feel refreshed and ready to work again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 9 of Pentacles

Put your needs first.

You may not always think about the big picture because you are trying so hard to please the people in your life. It hurts your bottom line to think in such extremes.

Try to live more balanced.

Take care of yourself and then once you have all you need you can also be there for others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 3 of Wands, reversed

Think bigger. It can be hard for you to see just how far you can go when you're used to playing small. Look at how other people live their lives.

Imagine yourself doing the same. Even if you never make it to that level, you'll surpass your goals because you aimed greater than you had ever conceived before. It's a win.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 10 of Swords

Work in a gentle way to bring healing to your heart. You don't have to be so hard on yourself.

So, you made a few mistakes. Everyone experiences a lapse in judgment.

What you really want is to get beyond this crisis, but that won't happen if you're focused only on the problem. Look forward.

Tell yourself that you will feel better but that you just need a little time. There's no rushing these things.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

You feel stuck. You may not even know how you got to this place but you do know that you want out.

So, let's say that you are in a position that demands so much right now.

This may feel super hard to get out of, so focus on what can help you to get out. Improve your financial picture.

Put your energy into your work and see how a career boost can get you to where it is you want to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: 5 of Wands, reversed

The pressure of life has restricted you for too long.

You have to let go of all the tension and pain you've held in your heart.

You may be avoiding the conflicts because you think it's impossible for you to get through this difficult time.

Only that's making it worse for you. You can really become empowered if you work through the problem instead of avoiding it.

Face what you don't want so that you can remove it from your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 5 of Swords

Some people are impossible to talk to.

You may be arguing with the same person and not really getting anywhere. It's time to just let the conversation end.

You keep trying to convince them to see your point of view but the words fall on deaf ears.

Instead of persisting, just peacefully say, bye. Find people who respect your opinion.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

You may not have what you want now, but you will. You are a resourceful person.

Just because what you want is hard to get that doesn't mean you can't make it happen.

You just have to knock on more doors. When you find the right one, things will manifest in your favor.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Aquarius, beautiful things will happen for you.

You get to create the life you want one choice at a time. So, let your imagination explore your options.

Don't get discouraged. See the beauty in this situation as you redesign your world into what makes you happy

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 4 of Swords, reversed

You need to heal. Learn to let the pain of life go past you.

You are tired and a break would be perfect right now.

It's good to get quiet and to feel your feelings.

It's OK to evaluate what it is that's been going on so that you can understand this situation better.

