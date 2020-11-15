Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 16, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 16, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius.

Monday's numerology comes with the energy of the Life Path Number 22/4.

Famous 22s include musician Sir Paul McCartney and John Assaraf.

Anticipate deep lessons of spiritual origin to manifest throughout the day.

Pay attention to areas of your life where you feel challenged the most.

Chances are that your challenge will become a stepping stone or teaching that you share with others in the future.

While the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, focus on the Temperance tarot card.

Weaknesses to Temperance involve overthinking.

But if you become engaged without becoming overtaken with worry, you can use your full attention to learn and grow in a wonderful way on Monday.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, November 16, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Make a dream come true.

You are learning to be more creative and to listen to your gut.

You may have moments where life feels dull or lackluster, especially during the current pandemic.

So, try to find a way to spark your inventive side. Return to an old hobby or take a trip to a place that inspires you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are going to be fine.

The Chariot indicates that you're hanging on for dear life lately.

You may feel like things are just overwhelming difficult and all you can do is hang in there.

This is true. Don't give up. You are close to the finish line. Stay in the game.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: High Priestess

Stop saying everything you think. It's better to keep some secrets to yourself.

You may feel like you have to be an open book, but a little intrigue can go a long way for you.

Let others wonder what you're thinking and give them time to ask. Be patient.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Be brave. You don't want to let someone test your boundary.

The Seven of Wands indicates that you have stated your peace and made a clear boundary.

But if people call when you say not to, text when you've asked for space or ignore your wishes, then it's up to you to not budge.

Don't worry about what they will think when you are just doing what you promised.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Hang tight. Being courageous takes a lot of energy. You may not even want to be this brave any longer.

The thing you need to remember is that when you practice being the stronger one you become more resilient each day.

It's tough, but not impossible for you. Take it one moment at a time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Be kind. Kindness can be expressed in different forms.

Share your time with someone and just do something together that's not overly complicated.

Talk on the phone or offer to help a family member that is doing something difficult on their own.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Change is on the way.

You may not have wanted to see things move in a certain direction, but the ball has already started rolling and now you're curious! You may be surprised by how you feel at the end of this process.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Try to find pleasure in the little things. When you really think about it, life has funny ways of taking something bad and turning it into a good opportunity or a lesson that helps you to grow. The Sun reveals that whatever it is you're going through will have a positive outcome.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

A fresh start is here for you. You are finally ready to take on a new task. You may feel ill-equipped but you can teach yourself as you go. You don't have to be scared that you'll fail, just do the best that you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Pay attention. Sometimes things or people present themselves in a way that they are not, it doesn't necessarily mean that anyone intended to be misleading, but this does happen.

It's your job today to pay attention to how things stacked up. Be responsible for your choices and how you perceive things.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Friendships can be a source of strength.

The day is perfect for spending time with friends who inspire you to be the best version of yourself.

Try to connect with the women in your life that are nurturers and feminine guides. They will bring out the best in you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

It's okay to feel sad. Disappointments happen at times and it's OK to feel down about an outcome that you didn't want.

You have permission to cry and to be real about the way you are feeling. Give yourself time to grieve.

