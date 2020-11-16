Love Horoscope For Monday, November 16, 2020

For today's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Monday, November 16.

In the next few days, you may want to cut someone slack while we all catch our bearings. Sometimes love can be crazy-making, but this energy isn't going to last forever.

The pressure is on for lovers to make decisions this week as Venus in Libra continues to square Pluto in Capricorn.

Venus in Libra focuses on relationships, and this can cause a problem for some zodiac signs.

You may see the signs of Venus in Libra in relationships where partners go to others to get advice instead of querying their significant other.

Venus in Libra may also be demonstrated by a strong need to detach and explore friendships and spend less time with their own partner.

Pluto says to Venus in Libra, "Come on. Make a choice. What do you want? This or that?"

It can be tough to decide until Venus prepares to leave Libra and enter Scorpio, where things intensify and become hyper-focused.

The Moon is also in Sagittarius, which can complicate matters. The Moon in Sagittarius wants to explore, have fun, play, and adventure.

For now, love on the lighter side. You may want to taper your unmet expectations until the end of the week.

Scroll down to find today's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Why does love have to be so difficult? The culprit can be Venus square Pluto this week.

You have your relationship being affected the most because of work.

It can be tough to be all things to all people at this time. Just accept that this is what it is, and it will pass soon.

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You need to put first things first. As a matter of principle, you might benefit from giving yourself a little bit of slack.

You may be feeling anxious about love because of all that there is to do right now.

It's hard to carry a full workload or to be in school and still have time for love, even if you really want to.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love was made to be shared! You may be struggling to find the time or get the attention you crave from the person you love, and it can feel like the whole week has been off. When will it end?

This may take a while with Venus feels the intensity of Pluto asking you to give up your expectations and meet someone half way.

This can be a compromise, but you may not like it. Evaluate your expectations.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Family dynamics may be having an impact on your love life lately, and they may think that their input truly makes a difference, right or wrong.

You may have to decide if you want to listen to advice or even entertain their wishes to know what's going on in your most intimate relationship.

Privacy may be a factor that is of growing concern.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Some days are best for a deep conversation but not at the expense of your health.

You might need something a little lighter in your relationship right now. Take a rain check.

Ask for some time to gather your thoughts and ideas so that you feel rested and ready to have any discussion that could reopen old wounds.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's a perfect time to stay inside and find something fun and creative to do with your loved ones.

Even the simple things that need to be done at home can be made into a fun activity.

Bake cookies while you're doing chores.

If you're catching up on errands that didn't happen during the week, order pizza or put on your favorite songs to sing along to.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are your own person. You may be trying to conform to what you thought was the ideal relationship, but there are things that may not be right for you.

You may need to explore what kind of love works best for your personal wants and desires. Don't try to fit into someone else's mold. Instead, break it and make your own.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You might be picking up signals that aren't being communicated to you in words.

You may need to give yourself time to feel things out.

This can be an excellent reason to go for a drive or to take a short trip to see the sights.

Give your mind room to breathe.

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Being single during covid is so difficult. It's hard to meet someone or know when the time is right to get together, but your friendships can help you to pull through.

It's a great time to become closer to your friendship circle and truly appreciate the relationship that you share.

Even if you're in a marial partnership there are things that your friends will love to do that your significant other prefers to avoid. So, rather than give up what you love, do it with a bestie.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, someone has to decide that the relationship is worth working hard to keep.

It can be hard feeling like you're always the one making sacrifices or having to be the first to compromise, but if you truly feel that this person is your future, then taking the initiative may be the right thing to do.

At least, if things don't work out you'll have known that you tried.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, sometimes you learn from your mistakes and it changes your life forever.

You may be gaining a world of experiences from your love life right now.

Some of the things that hurt the most can lead you down the path to extreme healing.

When you sense you're about to go through a difficult time, ask the Universe what it is trying to teach you.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, a gift or something that you have always wanted can come to you from the most unlikely place.

You may have a friend who sees all that you're doing, and they will want to show you some love and care.

