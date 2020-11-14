Love Horoscope For Sunday, November 15, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Sunday, November 15.

Some zodiac signs may feel like they dodged a bullet because Venus may be having a stressful day.

Love can be undermined on Sunday, and this affects all of us during our love horoscope tomorrow.

Venus has been in Libra for the last few weeks, and it is such a sweet place for the planet of beauty to be.

But, if your relationship is compromised the cracks may show on Sunday when Pluto speaks with Venus in a challenging way.

For lovers who are on the fence and have not decided what they want in a relationship this aspect may be promising, but quite frankly, it's still best to keep your radars on.

Pluto in astrology is ruled by Scorpio. So, talk about possessiveness, ownership, control or big promises that feel hallow should all be red-flagged.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love can test your patience as Venus continues to work at odds with Pluto.

A part of you may have been willing to do all the work, perhaps even pull most of the weight, but this astrological energy can have you doubting your original thoughts about what is worth sacrificing for love after all.

The day is perfect for lovers who are on the fence and not sure if they want to break up or stay together.

It's also good for couples who need to lay their cards on the table and decide to become tighter as a team.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Routine can be a blessing, but sometimes you have to spice things up.

Venus continues to work at odds with Pluto, and this can bring attention to how your love life needs a boost of energy. Something unique can mean so much right now.

You may have to initiate and be the one to send out that first text or make a suggestion, but it could be the best decision you make all day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Having fun is never overrated. It's good to laugh with a friend and bond over how much you smile when together.

Venus continues to work at odds with Pluto, and this can bring attention to your creativity and your shared experiences.

You want to find where it is that you connect the most. Try to duplicate good memories and build on them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friends can feel just like family. Venus continues to emphasize your home sector, and when the planet of love is at odds with Pluto in your relationship house, you may see things in a new light.

You may start to view your friendships as a type of fill-in for where your family lacks.

When you can't be around your relatives, you still get your love cup filled by chatting with your besties.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Communication that's sweet and loving can be what brings your heart to life. The right words and the perfect moment can help you see that there's life beyond heartbreak.

Venus in Libra encourages you to be open because Pluto asks for change.

You are going through a tough time and there are lots of unanswered questions. But, life sometimes lets you see the rainbow perfectly after an emotional storm.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Money may not lead to love but it does solve some problems.

While Venus is in your sector of money, you are practical when it comes to what is needed to make a relationship work. You might not settle for relational situations that feel unprepared for real life.

With Pluto, you may feel torn by your need for romance, but it will be tough to get you to lose sight of your dreams especially when you know it requires money.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus is in your zodiac sign, so you are in tune with your wants and need, but also open to what is beautiful and even romantic.

Your home life and matters related to family continues to be stirred up by Pluto, so you may not feel ready to take that next step.

If you're already in a committed relationship, you may feel like your external family can play a larger role than they ought to when it comes to the tone of your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus continues to work at odds with Pluto, and this can bring attention to the past and hurt feelings that you have experienced.

You may be ready to openly talk about them this week as Pluto puts pressure on your love life.

You may not have been as open to sharing your feelings with a friend, but don't be surprised if you're more expressive without intending to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus can bring new life to your friendships, especially if you have a secret crush on someone that is just a friend.

You may not be ready to let the idea go that things won't turn into more.

You might even do things that undermine the chances you have with finding someone who would be totally into because you're so invested in trying to see if things will work out with someone you already know.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can only work so much and so hard, and then you have to count your losses.

You may not want to think this way, but Pluto and Venus may affect the way that you feel about pushing odds in your favor.

You could be exhausted by trying. If you're in a relationship that's working well, don't underestimate the power of love.

Something great can happen for you and it could lead to what you have been hoping for.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You live and you learn when you approach love as a student. Even love that's romantic has the ability to teach you a lesson.

You may be ready to face a fact or to address past hurts under these new conditions.

Your heart may be softer and more receptive than it had been last week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You receive love and then you want to give it.

You will struggle to keep your happiness all to yourself.

You are a big giver in the love department and if you have the chance to show your friends, family or loved one that they have your heart, you will!

