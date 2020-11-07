Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 8, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio. The Sun in Scorpio is about passion and sharing what you have with others.

The Moon spends the day in Leo and it signals that we are preparing for something new soon.

The New Moon arrives in Taurus one week from Sunday reminding us to take stock of what belongs to us.

Sunday's horoscope an ideal time to assess what you're doing now and what you need to get done before starting a new lunar cycle.

Both Mercury and Venus are in Libra. We are fair-minded and interested in learning about others.

Sunday is perfect for spending time with family or friends and doing something casual and relaxing.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

Famous people who share your birthday include actress Tara Reid, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey, and actress Courtney Thorne-Smith.

If November 8 is your birthday, you are a Scorpio zodiac sign.

Your best relationship matches include Capricorn, Taurus, and Cancer zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, November 08, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Quarter Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, activating your solar house of creativity. Do something that fosters a sense of love and wholeness in your day. Try art.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, your sector of identity. Put on something that is a color you love. Surround yourself with signs of life that remind you why it's important to be happy and optimistic.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Quarter Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, activating your solar house of home and family. It's a good day to do things that bring your family ties closer together.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, your sector of karma. If you have members who you've harbored anger or resentment toward, perhaps practice forgiveness even if you don't let that person back into your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Quarter Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, activating your solar house of communication.

It's a good day to speak with extra caution focusing on what you mean to say and not implying only.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, your sector of friendships. Be direct and don't be afraid to say what you really feel.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Quarter Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, activating your solar house of money. It's a good day to appreciate things you've bought that provide some form of beautification value.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, your sector of career, and social status. If you enjoy pampering yourself or have time for a mini spa day, then do what makes you look your best.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Quarter Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, activating your solar house of identity.

It's a good day to focus on your joy and to be yourself.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, your sector of higher learning. Clear your schedule or ask for some me-time so that you can dive into a book or watch a movie you've been meaning to see.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Quarter Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, activating your solar house of the past.

It's a good day to go through old things that you no longer want, including love letters or memorabilia that you've not opened for years.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, your sector of shared resources. You may still want to keep it, but perhaps it's time to scan and share with others for laughs and a walk down memory lane.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Quarter Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, activating your solar house of friendship.

It's a good day to make new connections, build on older ones, and to repair any damage you have with any acquaintances by either giving an apology.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, your sector of commitments.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Quarter Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, activating your solar house of career.

It's a good day to work on what you need to get to the next level.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, your sector of daily duties.

Even if it's your day off, you will benefit from sharpening your hustle in time for the upcoming work week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Quarter Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, activating your solar house of higher learning.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, your sector of creativity. It's a good day to study something you enjoy, perhaps learn a little bit about astrology or your own natal chart. Pull up a free report that you can get online.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Quarter Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, activating your solar house of shared resources. It's a good day to show your generous side.

Perhaps you have lots of well-kept clothing you don't wear and never will wear. You can donate it so it can go to people in need.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, your sector of home and family. Maybe a family member would appreciate the chance to shop in your closet.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Quarter Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, activating your solar house of commitments.

It's a good day to review your promises and see what you need to stop saying you'll do but don't follow through on because of fear.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, your sector of communication. So even if it's hard, you might find the courage to do what needs to be done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Quarter Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, activating your solar house of daily duties.

It's a good day to plan out your schedule for the rest of the year. What are your goals to enter 2021?

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, your sector of money. How do you want to finish off this year? If you need to set a budget, you should think about how to break it up into small, manageable pieces.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.