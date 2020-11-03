Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 4, 2020

Your zodiac sign's astrology forecast for Wednesday, November 4, 2020 has lots of interesting things affecting your horoscope tomorrow.

Tomorrow's horoscope invites all zodiac signs to focus on growth.

The Moon starts off with the energy of air, for positive thinking.

The Moon in Gemini supports doing things on the computer, working in the tech field, filing important documents, and getting your message across clearly.

The Sun remains in Scorpio which supports research, the writing of wills, making something new from something old.

We are looking at our dark side and finding its inner strength.

We get hit with a heavy dose of reality as the Moon squares Neptune in dreamy Pisces.

This isn't a time for escapism, but a time to be true to your word.

It can feel like we are striving toward impossible change as the Sun squares Uranus making the miraculous feel out of reach.

If your birthday is today:

Famous people who share your birthday include rapper Diddy, actor Ralph Macchio, and comedian Kathy Griffin.

If November 4 is your birthday, you are a Scorpio zodiac sign.

You love to learn and you have a bit of sarcasm about you. You have a vibrant imagination.

Your best relationship matches include Capricorn, Taurus, and Cancer zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, November 04, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon starts the day in Gemini, and you're chatty, receptive, and engaged.

It's a good time to finish tasks that need to be done quickly aiming for them to be done at the start of the day.

In the afternoon, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer today, which activates your solar house of family.

Today you may long for familiar things and desire predictability. You might retreat when you feel that people or places aren't harmonious and long for quiet serenity.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon starts the day in Gemini, your money sector.

You might want to use this energy to avoid spending but to look at ways to diversify your budget. Perhaps looking for a holiday job can be a great thing to do.

In the afternoon, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer today, which activates your solar house of communication.

Group settings may be difficult to participate in as you will want your me-time, but you'll flourish in one-to-one conversations.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon starts the day in your sign your identity sector. It's a good time to shed any habits that really aren't the trust reflection of yourself.

In the afternoon, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer today, which activates your solar house of money. You will have a strong desire to initiate some sort of project, and it could involve your home.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon starts the day in Gemini, your past sector. You are ready to leave something in the past behind and start to move toward a better future. You may also find it easier to do so when the timing is right.

In the afternoon, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer today, which activates your solar house of identity.

Listen to your core sensitivities. What you feel now can be a reflection of what you need to work on the most.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon starts the day in Gemini, your friendship sector. Do something lighthearted and simple today with someone if you can. Maybe have a quick phone call with a friend or chat via text with someone who you've not caught up with in a while.

In the afternoon, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer today, which activates your solar house of the past.

You may have mixed feelings about what you went through and whether or not you'd like it to be part of your current life story.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon starts the day in Gemini, your work sector. You might get the idea to multitask as a means to quickly get things done. This may sound like a great idea at the beginning but can lead you to not finish what you've started.

In the afternoon, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer today, which activates your solar house of friendship.

You may discover or hear from a childhood friend. It's a good time to stay home and keep in touch with people you care about.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon starts the day in Gemini, your personal philosophy sector. You may be thinking over time and there are so many ideas that you can take action on.

In the afternoon, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer today, which activates your solar house of social status.

You may be viewed as a trustworthy person who is also able to intuitively deliver what you're asked to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon starts the day in Gemini, your shared resources sector. You may find yourself in a position to help many people and to receive a benefit as well.

In the afternoon, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer today, which activates your solar house of personal philosophy. You may be learning about life through your emotions. You may be closed-minded to a certain degree and will need to work on that.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon starts the day in Gemini, your relationship sector.

It's a good time to see what your friendship strengths and weaknesses are and to search out new ways to get along or to connect verbally with one another.

In the afternoon, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer today, which activates your solar house of shared resources. You may be prone to not wanting to share and it can be difficult for you to give what you think someone didn't earn or they will squander.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon starts the day in Gemini, your daily duties sector. You may find yourself interested in doing lots of little things. And, it's a good day to try and maximize your time and efforts by focusing on quick wins.

In the afternoon, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer today, which activates your solar house of relationships. You look for something intimate and personal. You are intrigued by the idea of a relationship if you're single.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon starts the day in Gemini, your creativity sector. It's a wonderful time to try new things and to avoid activities that make you feel bored.

In the afternoon, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer today, which activates your solar house of wellness. It's a good day to start doing things with a male friend that brings out your sense of belonging.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon starts the day in Gemini, your home and family sector. It's a great time to be around people you love, but you'll still want your space.

In the afternoon, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer today, which activates your solar house of romance and creativity. It's a good day to work on art, music, or poetry.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.