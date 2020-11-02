Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 3, 2020

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

The Moon spends the day in chatty Gemini, and the Sun is in mysterious Scorpio.

Your horoscope for tomorrow encourages you and all zodiac signs to say what you mean.

The Moon in Gemini encourages learning by observing.

Gemini does not become attached to the final result; they are masters at delegation and solving problems.

If you have a problem to solve, you may find a solution on Tuesday.

Mercury, the ruler of Gemini supports clarity of mind and judgment, and the Sun in Scorpio makes deep research a task you could enjoy.

Mercury turns direct in Libra at 26 degrees. We are forward-thinking and optimistic.

Our relationships can be built upon trust and collaboration.

What else does your horoscope bring for your zodiac sign this Tuesday?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, November 03, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may receive some type of offer in writing for a job, or perhaps you may be able to come to some sort of compromise with a friend or partner. It's a good time for you to try and get what you want by asking for it directly.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury direct supports less stress and health improvements. You feel less stressed out about a particular matter. Where there may have been some confusion things may start to clarify.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury direct impacts your creativity. Your ability to come up with fresh ideas improves. You can start to feel revitalized and more energetic.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury direct impacts your home and family in positive ways. If you have been searching for a place to live or move to, a property can manifest for you. Tensions between you and other family members will begin to soften this week, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury turns direct today, and it helps you in the area of communication and transportation. If you have had car problems, you may discover a solution or find a workable replacement that fits your budget. Communication problems may also start to work themselves out leading to a compromise.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, efforts that seemed to provide no benefit can start to demonstrate gains for you. You may receive praise for your hard work and efforts.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury is turning direct in your first house of identity.

It's a great time to do writing or to spend time communicating with others.

You get a boost in your ability to process complicated material. Your learning is also heightened.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, listen intently. Mercury turns direct in your solar house of hidden things.

A secret could be revealed to you inadvertently and it will help you to understand a problem that requires effort or leads to healing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, difficulty with travel can improve so that you can see someone you are friends with.

You may be more interested in spending time with friends than before.

This week is a good time for you to focus on socializing and meeting new people.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn Mercury turns direct in your solar house of social standing. This can be a good time for you in regards to your position at work. You may be able to apply for a job and get it or you can negotiate a pay rate that leads to a type of raise.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury is turning direct in your solar house of higher learning and this is an opportunity for you to start putting out applications for colleges or if you have been struggling to understand complex material that you're trying to learn, it could finally begin to click.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury is in your solar house of shared resources. Some money may be coming your way, such as a refund check or payment from someone who owes you.

You could also receive some type of monetary favor through a partner. This is also a great time for you to start practicing words of affirmation and a new meditative practice.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.