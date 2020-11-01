Love Horoscope For Tomorrow, Monday, November 2, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 2.

How do you approach love? With your head or with your heart?

With the Sun in Scorpio, we are driven by our passions, but as the Moon shifts from sensual Taurus into Gemini on Monday our daily love horoscope teaches zodiac signs to also be smart.

What's amazing about Gemini Moon energy is that it functions like a doorway where lovers can depart from the past and move into the future.

Gemini energy paired with Scorpio energy brings up a challenge that can be positive.

We have creative energy here because of what can be destroyed — something faulty, perhaps in order to build a better future with love that not only makes sense but fulfills your life purpose with a person that you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, focus on relationships today and the value that each one brings into your life.

A change in financial status that affects your relationship can take place.

You may become aware of the need to discuss the next steps with your relationship partner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you may feel anxious about not seeing someone that you miss.

You may wonder about the value that the relationship has long-term without some sort of resolution in place for the future.

A situation that may have been draining for an unknown reason can feel even more difficult for you today. Hang in there.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, create lasting love in your relationships by doing small things that build trust and open communication.

You may feel at odds with your beliefs about a relationship or partner.

You may be more argumentative or feel that the conversation is difficult to have. Try to be the bigger person who strives to make peace.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, love provides you with sweet security, and traditional tokens of appreciation go a long way.

A friendship can provide an interesting insight into your relationship dynamics even if you didn't ask for advice.

You may discover a hidden gem of wisdom about love and your relationship that helps you to uncover a hidden strength within it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you're open to hearing constructive criticism today.

While you being the one to keep your ego in check (instead of someone else) you come across as kinder and more loving toward others which can win over a partner who is feeling distant at this time.

Acts of service and showing your willingness to be kinder goes a long way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, take note of who treats you and your time with respect.

Even if you understand that love comes with unique challenges, understanding and patience are needed for your relationship to grow.

Ask for what you need from your partner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you are focused more on the overall success of a relationship, and there's little tolerance for selfish behavior.

When you feel doubtful that people can see into themselves during this time, try to practice a form of trust in the process.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you have a strong desire to learn from the past and perhaps humor may play a big part in it.

You can learn to laugh now about mistakes that may have been too painful to address.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, with the right friendship and loving encouragement, you can release negative emotions that you may not have recognized within yourself before.

This can become the start of you loving more openly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, a relationship status can change and if you're just dating someone you like, things may progress to something more serious this week.

There can be a desire to let go of dead-end relationships, so where there are no signs of progress, you may choose to move on instead of wait.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, a long-distance relationship can become more intense and where things are headed can clarify.

If you aren't in an LDR, the gap in a current relationship can start to show sparks again. There may be hope for you to reconcile differences or learn acceptance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you may experience an emotional loss and find yourself dealing with a form of relational closure.

This can be a time of new beginnings and change. Learning to love in new scenarios can be good for your emotional and spiritual health, especially when it comes to love.

