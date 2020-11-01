Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 2, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 2, 2020.

Tap into your inner power on Monday while the Sun is in Scorpio and the Moon is in Gemini.

Monday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse.

Famous 8s include Elizabeth Taylor, Whoopi Goldberg, and Stevie Nicks.

The eighth tarot card in the Major Arcana is the Strength card.

If you were to do a daily tarot card reading for yourself, and you pulled this card it would mean that you are destined to overcome a challenge, but with a catch.

You have to remain confident and determined not to stop until you do.

We all have challenges in our life each day, and it's easy to throw in the towel when times are tough.

For some zodiac signs, you may be working on losing weight.

For other zodiac signs, it could be to get through a financial setback, a relationship loss or to overcome an insecurity.

Life is filled with challenges, but not everyone hangs in there before the miracle happens.

Monday's numerology and tarot encourage us to remain steadfast to finish the work that we have begun.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, November 02, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 9 of Cups, reversed

Prepare yourself for some disappointment.

You or someone you love may want something to happen, but for one reason or another things won't pan out in the way you hoped or planned.

In order to succeed the next time around, double down on your efforts and don't depend on lady luck alone.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 4 of Pentacles

When it comes to managing your money and finances, you are doing great.

You have been acting responsibly when it comes to the monetary resources you have coming in.

If you keep making progress, you'll soon reach your savings goals. Stick to your planned budget and don't slip into old habits.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 5 of Swords

Just because someone says that they are going to be there for you, does not mean that they are your friends.

You may be dealing with an opportunist who is trying to use your kindness against you. Beware of love bombing that comes across as too good to be true.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Good news is coming your way. Be sure to rejoice when a friend or person that had something wonderful happening in their life.

It can be easy to get a little jealous if you haven't had the same luck, but you will also get your turn

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 7 of Pentacles

All work and no play is not good for you, Leo. It's time for you to step out into the sunshine.

You deserve to enjoy yourself a little bit after putting in so much effort into your life.

You don't need to worry so much about tomorrow. Take time for yourself today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Stop working so hard to be what others want you to be.

You don't always see how beautiful you are inside and out, so it's time for you to acknowledge the unique parts of you.

Allow yourself to get reacquainted with who you are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 10 of Cups

Libr, great job completing that project! Now, admire your handiwork.

You deserve to be happy with what you've accomplished. Do something special for yourself. You've earned it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: 4 of Wands

Scorpio, the one thing that will help you each day is to be thankful for where you are in life.

You may not have thought consciously about practicing gratitude today, but you can start doing so now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Aggressiveness is a problem in your life and it's important to work toward harmony.

You may be having someone mistreat you right now or perhaps you have been unkind to yourself.

It's a good time to soften your heavy approach and become kinder and gentler.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, you deserve to be treated better than you are right now.

You don't need someone who thinks less of you in order to make themselves feel good inside.

Angry people often try to control others through their emotions, but you see right through this now. It's your right to decide that you've had enough.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: 7 of Cups, reversed

The fog has lifted and you're are finally able to see what's real vs what is not.

When you finally get clarity about a situation it's best not to ignore the moment.

Ponder what you've been going through and how you're feeling to help you make better decisions today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 8 of Wands, reversed

You tried to make it work but things were not in your power to complete.

You have to just accept that this situation or relationship was not meant for you.

What is will find you soon enough, but holding on to this situation needs to stop. Let go.

