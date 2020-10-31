Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 1, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 1, 2020.

The Sun remains in Scorpio, which continues to bring attention to the Death tarot card.

The Death card indicates that we are entering a time of endings in order to find a beginning.

The Moon is waning after the Full Moon in Taurus took place yesterday.

We enter a new lunar cycle and it's time for a change.

Sunday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 7, the Seeker, which is about spiritual pursuits and quiet hobbies including writing, meditation, and prayer.

Famous Seekers include Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, Julia Roberts.

In tarot, the number 7 can be about overcoming hardships and making breakthroughs.

For example, The Chariot is the seventh card of the Major Arcana.

The Chariot tarot card tells us that Sunday may not be easy.

There are challenges for all zodiac signs to bear, but don't be afraid or turn back to the familiar out of fear.

Instead, forge forward and move to claim your victory with courage in your heart.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, November 01, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 3 of Pentacles

Creativity pays off for you. You can make a hobby into a profitable activity. Maybe you do something that others would pay for you to do for them.

Ask around or follow up with people who have suggested interest. With the upcoming holidays, this can be a great time to test the waters out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 8 of Cups, reversed

Only you can decide if you're willing to let someone who hurt you get close to you again.

You may have a big, forgiving heart but that doesn't mean that anyone needs to reenter your life in the way that you had allowed them to before.

You get to decide who will be that close to you, and if you were hurt and unsure right now, take all the time that you need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 5 of Swords, reversed

Change is such an essential part of life, that it's odd when to think people refuse to accept and embrace it.

You are just starting to wrap your mind around the fact that something is not what it once was.

It's time for you to simply accept this reality and let yourself hit the reset button. Beginnings are a beautiful thing!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Overthinking can make you dizzy. Why are trying so hard to play out every single scenario in your head?

That's why you have to let things happen organically. It's impossible for you to know what the future will bring until it's in your past.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Relationships can be so complicated. There's always something that seems to happen at the worst time.

It can be a bill that needs to be paid or disappointing news and you feel like your heart is heavy now.

You may want to give yourself a moment to catch up and recoup.

Spend time with a friend or sleep so that your strength is returned to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

When you want something so badly, you focus on your target like a laser beam.

You may want to win so much that your drive is stronger than ever before.

Remember to maintain a life balance. You may think that working so hard and not taking breaks will get you to the finish line faster but it's at the expense of yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 10 of Wands

Bet you didn't realize when you said yes to this project that it would take so much of your time.

When you signed up for this responsibility there may have been a reason for you doing so, but now that the truth of the situation is revealed you may be in doubt that it's right for you.

If you can back out, try to do so or find a little help to finish and move on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knights of Cups, reversed

Someone fooled you and when you found out they may not have expected you to be so sharp and astute.

How will you let them know that you're on to their game? It's best you plan your attack before speaking.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 4 of Swords, reversed

You don't always have to put yourself out there. You can hang out close to home and let the world go on without you for a while.

It's good to put the burdens of life aside for a moment and chill. Relax on the sofa. Watch your favorite shows or read a book. Live life a little slowly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 2 of Wands

The path is ahead for you to make a decision. There are things that you do now that will alter your world forever in both good and perhaps bad ways.

You may not know what those are until you begin the journey, but you need to decide which job, relationship or life choices you want to make.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Your strength returns to you after a long drought of hard times. You may wonder what was the cause of such a lack of energy.

Now that you have your courage and are back to your usual self, what will you do with your time?

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 3 of Swords

When someone you trust disappoints you it can feel like you've been stabbed in the heart. Don't let heartache cause you to feel like it's all your fault.

Bad things happen to the best people. You may not have seen this coming, but it will get better with time.

