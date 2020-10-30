Love Horoscope For Tomorrow, Saturday, October 31, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 31.

The Super Full Blue Moon arrives on Halloween this Saturday morning in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and this is the most powerful moon of 2020.

The Moon joins forces with Uranus, the planet of chaos with energy that lasts for six months.

There's powerful potential for love for all zodiac signs, but not without burying burdens in the sand or letting them go.

This is where Uranus and the Full Moon comes in to bring balance to the possessiveness of a Scorpio Sun transit.

Uranus presents an opportunity when joined with the Moon to make a decision once and for all, and move on with a new beginning in love that's timely and needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, get comfortable with the unexpected in your love life.

Something can change with a person that you did not plan for but it can become a blessing in disguise.

This doesn't mean that it won't be uncomfortable emotionally, but if it's not meant to be that means you're one step closer to what is.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, good love requires you to build your relationship with acts that continue to say, "I love you" beyond words.

Focus on the work of love instead of only worrying about emotions for today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you may feel as though you have to wait to express your love to someone, but things that are worth having may take time.

Sometimes people are afraid to be loved and it takes time for them to open up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, there's something special about old-fashioned love.

You may be looking for a romance that is familiar and traditional in a mate. Why not?

You don't have to be in a hurry to get everything that you want from another person.

Learn to love someone one moment at a time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you may say things about your prospects for love that are not what you really want to see happen. You might tell yourself that, "You'll never meet someone," or that "Love is hard to find".

But the truth is that if you believe that something will happen, it is more likely to because you are not blocking the light from your own life.

Say what you really mean and anticipate that what you seek will find you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, love is currency. You make deposits and withdraws from romance each day.

You may not know that your partner sees things that you say and do in ways that either build your relationship up or tears it down.

For now, try to be intentional. Ask yourself what your actions are doing before you follow through so that they align with your wants.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, love is personal. So, be you.

When you love someone it's important that you are transparent and yourself.

You may not feel love is real if you have to constantly change who you are to be accepted by someone else.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, let the past go but remember that your love life is also a teacher.

You carry with you both positive and negative experiences.

Don't project on to someone all the mistakes an X made, but be careful as you start loving someone new.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, friendships help you to see yourself when you love others.

You may have a good friend that warns you of a person you're interested in, and you might be inclined to ignore the red flag.

Sometimes people aren't jealous when they say things to you.

They may actually be speaking from a space of love to help you avoid a broken heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, love involves respect.

When you love someone, and they do you, there ought to be mutual respect shared between one another.

You may need to work on this area of your love life today so that you feel honored and cherished in the way you'd like.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, when you lose faith in love, retrain your mind to be open to believing that it does exist and can work out for you.

You don't want to go through life being cynical about romance?

Just because something didn't work out the first (or second) time, doesn't mean it never will.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, feelings are made to be shared. Share your heart transparently with others.

Even if it's not about love, speaking kindness and being optimistic is contagious. Do your part to light the world with love and good vibes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.