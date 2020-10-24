Daily Horoscope For October 24, 2020

It’s Saturday, October 24, 2020, and there’s quite a bit in store today according to your daily horoscope.

The Sun spends the day in Scorpio bringing attention to things that we don't necessarily want other people to know about.

Not only is Scorpio associated with death, but it also relates to sharing things like your innermost secrets including quirks and personality taboos.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

Aquarius relates to friendships and networking, but it also encourages trying new things.

The best things to do today involve connecting with an old friend that you'd like to see one more time.

You may also find it easier to connect with people from various walks of life and learn about their background and culture.

If your birthday is today:

Famous people who share your birthday parody songwriter Drake and author Steven Covey.

If October 24 is your birthday, you are driven to succeed, enjoy your privacy and personal space.

You are intense about solving problems and don't stop until it's done.

Your best relationship matches include Taurus, Virgo, and Cancer

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, friendships can provide you insight into areas of your life that you were once closed off to.

You may feel a sudden change in your opinions or insight as a result of a compelling argument or stance taken by a close friend.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, a dramatic change can manifest in your career, and it can be something as simple as an introduction from a colleague or friend to a new company or opportunity.

You may not be thinking about changing jobs or doing something different from what you do now, but don't dismiss a turn of events that opens a new door in your life.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you have an opportunity to help others and it may not be what you had in mind.

Perhaps you find yourself helping a neighbor or a stranger with something as simple as holding a door open or lending a dollar.

You may never know what a small act of kindness can do in someone's life.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, there's something to be said about crowdfunding and asking people to chip in for a good cause. If you have the ability to help someone, donate.

If a friend has a serious need but is afraid to ask others for help, pitch in.

Volunteer to help post or start a fundraiser and state why it's for a good cause.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, trouble can stir at home and cause tension between and a partner.

It's difficult when these things happen, but it's an opportunity for you to be aware of what needs to be addressed.

You can see where your relationship is hurting the most so you can address it with love.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, adopting new healthy habits can be so complicated to do.

Maybe stop trying to Google all your health-related questions for diets and fitness advice.

Contact a doctor or a nutritionist that can give you solid advice for your particular needs.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you'll be working collaboratively with others, and it can show where the breaks in communication are located.

You might find this information insightful for how to proceed when working with new people, especially if a new project is brought on your plate.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, relationship dynamics change and you may have to come up with a better way of doing things, but it's hard to know who should do what and when.

Someone has to lead in the relationship and if you're not comfortable being in the limelight ask your partner to speak for the two of you, especially if it makes your life easier.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, a change of scenery may be a welcomed break from what you are doing now.

You may find that you're able to escape from the stress of life by going to a park or taking a drive along the beach.

Let your adventure-seeking side express itself freely today.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, an expense can suddenly appear for you in your home leading to a brief financial loss in order to tend to it.

This can be unsettling but during times of stress try not to add to it by being upset or angrier than is warranted. Things happen.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you may not fit in with the group and you might not make decisions that your family, particularly your parents, agree with.

When you feel convicted in your heart to be or do your life a certain way, stick to what you believe.

You have to always live with yourself, and you may not always be under the same roof as others.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, sometimes the past can pop up into your life and bring about lots of emotions you once forgot.

Perhaps a Facebook memory or a text can have you rethinking a relationship.

Life can be so unpredictable and ever-changing, but savor the bittersweet and use these feelings to cherish what you have now.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.