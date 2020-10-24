Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 24, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 24, 2020.

Do you listen or ignore your gut when it tells you something? On Saturday, there's reason to pay closer attention to what the universe is trying to say to your zodiac sign.

Saturday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 11/2, the Intuitive. So, listening to that inner voice is advised all day.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of inquisitive Aquarius which opens our minds to fresh ideas.

Even in the tarot, Strength, which is the eleventh card of the Major Arcana reminds us all to listen to our inner voice.

Famous Life Path 11s who listened to their inner voice was Jackie Kennedy.

The First Ladies blog states that "Jackie threw runes and I Ching to guide her choices".

Prince Charles who was a Life Path 11 may not have consulted an astrologer but his former wife did.

Princess Diana consulted astrologers to confirm her inner voice, and they helped her to understand the sadness of her relationship with him.

If you're unsure about situations or changes in your life, you can listen to your inner voice, and the day's astrology supports this action.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Adventure can be found in your friend circle today. Perhaps someone will make a radical suggestion prompting you to see things in a new light.

It's always great when you're able to view the world with fresh eyes, so don't ignore someone's ideas because they sound unique or aren't yours. Be open!

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You have overcome these trials and tests and it's wonderful that you can finally recognize temptation for what it is.

Now that you've gotten to a safe place and no longer at risk for slipping into an old pattern, you'll be amazed to see what other areas haven't been right for you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 2 of Cups, reversed

When you feel as though life is out of balance, don't take it personally.

There's a lot going on in the current astrology that affects how everyone feels.

Try to make the most of the current situation and do the best that you can with what you have.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Isn't amazing how uncommon common sense can be? You might find yourself wondering what is everyone thinking today.

While you might be perplexed by the current state of affairs, take responsibility for your part.

See how you can add value to your relationships, even when it's hard to be the grown-up in the group.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 6 of Pentacles

There's nothing wrong with having money. It's what you do with it that can be good or evil.

You have a strong desire to be wealthy so you can help others.

Even if you sense people judging your ambition or drive today, remind yourself that your heart is in the right place. Your eyes on great things!

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 4 of Swords, reversed

Thinking is just as important as doing, and you may need to go back to the drawing board to get things into order.

Guard your private time so that you can get to the task uninterrupted.

Maybe an early morning session before the family wakes up or go to a park with a pad and pen to soak in nature and gather your thoughts.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 9 of Swords, reversed

Things may be tough right now, but there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

Life sometimes comes with tough times, but they are always followed by something much better than what you left behind.

Remember the cycle of life in your own life and see how you've improved with each challenge you've overcome to encourage your heart.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Love can come when you least expected it, and even if you have experienced numerous disappointments in the past this time may be different.

Don't shrug off the interest being shown to you by someone that seems sincere. You might be missing out on an opportunity of a lifetime.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 9 of Wands, reversed

When you're focused on everyone else it's hard to get things accomplished.

You have to decide what you're going to prioritize this week so you can reach the one goal you set but missed.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 6 of Wands, reversed

It's time for tough love. When you bend your boundaries and try to be nice the end result is being walked all over like a doormat.

Today, you may need to put your foot down and say that you're not going to give in again until what you want changed happens.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

You have lots of creative ideas and plans but they may not make sense to you right now.

When you're first starting to understand a dream it's normal to think things are unclear.

Give yourself room to process what you're thinking and feeling. Take the pressure off of you to do things right now.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

When you don't know where to start searching for advice.

It's hard to ask for help on social media or to call an expert for a consultation, but it's always a good idea.

You might be amazed at how willing people are to give you advice or feedback. It's hard to put yourself out there at first, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't at least try.

