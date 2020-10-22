Love Horoscope For Tomorrow, October 23, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 23.

What's love if it's not unique to your relationship? If you're looking for something that strikes the heart and remains unforgettable, lovers who connect on Friday can embrace love as it takes on Uranian tones.

The Moon leaves determined, work-oriented Capricorn to enter Aquarius.

Romance that thrives in social spaces aren't out of the question, and singles who have a spark forming may find themselves pondering what to do next.

The Last Quarter Moon phase takes place on Friday at 9:25 a.m. EST after entering the zodiac of Aquarius.

This lunar phase is pensive, tense and thought-provoking.

The Sun is still getting comfortable in Scorpio, and needs the entire weekend to work this new energy out.

And, the Moon is challenged by Mercury in Scorpio making all zodiac signs think critically about reinventing love.

Focus on what you really want romantically speaking.

If you're tired of the same old, right now through most of the weekend aim for unique experiences that lead to something you've never had before — love that fits our social circles and bring us favor, luck and blessings.

Under the blessings of the Aquarian Moon during the first days of the Sun in Scorpio season, an ideal love is one rooted in friendship and a sense that you've found your person.

A special type of loving partnership can be found for some zodiac signs on Friday during tomorrow's astrology.

So put your self out there. Wear your heart on your sleeve. You don't want to miss your opportunity!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What are you holding on to that keeps you from falling in love?

You may be too focused on work or fixing things in life that romance has escaped your mind.

While this may make sense now, try to remember that there's also a heart inside of you, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Platonic friendships can be a source of comfort for you today.

Make time for a friend that you may have neglected to spend time with due to family or other life matters.

Even if you can't see each other in person, a phone call or text message can mean so much.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, make home a haven and a place where everyone feels comfortable and welcomed.

Do something small that brings back a strong sense of hospitality to your home's ambiance.

Light a candle. Play soft music. Turn down the lights and be receptive to love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, try something new with your partner that you ordinarily avoid due to time restrictions.

Give each other a couple's massage. Eat pizza in bed.

Enjoy more time talking over drinks instead of scrolling your social media feed, especially if you've become so familiar with each other that things have become boring.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, invest in your relationship by giving thanks for what you have together as a couple.

Even if you're single, you can celebrate the closeness you share with a friend.

Send a 'thank you' text message that's meaningful and specific.

Include details of times that your special person was there for you and made your life complete.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, what do you want from romance the rest of this year?

Make a list and share it with your partner. Even if you're single, you can add things that you'd love to do in the future or with a close friend.

Who says you have to be in a relationship to enjoy what you love and make memories?

You can still live like you're in love today, even if it's not with your forever person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, try to let go of a grudge that you have held against a past family member.

Even though you may not think about it every day, it lingers in the back of your mind and influences how you love.

Aim to let go and clean the slate more for yourself than the other person. Let forgiveness be the new mantra of your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, little conversations that bring a smile to your face and help you to feel like there's someone in the world that really gets you can make all the difference today.

Be the initiator. Who do you know may never get a good morning or good night text? Send one to your friend just to brighten their day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, sometimes work can fill the void where love and relationships drop the ball. Put your heart into a project that you love.

Having a sense of purpose can give you a new take on life.

Aim to do one thing that you love and connect with your favorite hobby or passion.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, self-care can give you an energy boost that also improves your love life.

You can give more of yourself when you are rested and feeling good about yourself.

Ask for a little space for some me-time, and when you get it, do simple things that make you feel refreshed by the end of the day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, take some time for self-reflection. Get to know yourself and what you want from your next relationship.

Don't be afraid to dive into your disappointments so that you can avoid making the same mistakes in the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you are in a positive position to be the ideal partner.

What you didn't do right in the past can be the stepping stone to your best relationship yet.

Don't be afraid to try again when it comes to love. Believe that love's magic can happen and be even better than before.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.