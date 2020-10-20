Love Horoscope For Tomorrow, October 21, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 21.

There are only two more days to Libra Season, and on Wednesday, the Sun begins to fire up as it edges near the completion degree.

After starting off the week wanting to do our own thing the Moon's entry into Capricorn through Friday is a welcomed shift in the astrological energy.

In Capricorn, the Moon which represents our past life's lessons (and for some zodiac signs, the mother), we are woken from daydreams.

It's time to make love more seriously.

The Moon in harmony with chaotic Uranus in the zodiac sign of Taurus can urge changes that work miracles in our relationships.

This is what diligent Venus in Virgo has waited for since Monday.

She looks to the planet, Pluto to provide supportive aid as changes begin to take place.

Mercury reaches out to connect with the Moon, and our minds are alert and sharp.

On Wednesday, all zodiac signs can get some serious work done.

Use this time to research and explore options as a team. If you can't, work independently and come together later with lists and ideas for solutions.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, hard work in love pays off big as Venus communicates with your career sector all day.

You may have to take life as it comes and be flexible.

With Neptune involved, you could appreciate the jolt of reality as it provides you with enough motivation to get more work done.

If you have a little more time to spare, imagine spending it with your partner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, topics related to money may come up today for you and your partner.

It's a good day for financial chats and coming to an agreement on how to spend or save for an upcoming home or some type of luxury item purchase.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, family members and friends who are as close as your family may be in need today of some assistance.

A financial loss can prompt others to pool together resources and help you to get through this difficult time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, kind words and speaking supportively with someone you love can give you the staying power you need to get through the day.

Even if you have to hear advice or feedback that was uninvited, when cloaked in love, you'll bloom.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, when you invest time and energy into a relationship you want to know that you get something back in return.

You may come to see what areas of your love life aren't working well. You might come to view your role in a relationship more clearly, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you are stern more than usual today, and even when it comes to matters of love your eye is on work and what needs to get done.

It may benefit you to pause a moment and consider what you hope to accomplish before the end of the day. Maybe you can squeeze a little time for romance if you plan things right.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, even though things in the past can still make you feel uneasy, you're learning to become comfortable in your skin once again.

You have been working through so many healing points that it's likely you are not sure when to reopen the door to love. But you don't have to. When the timing is right, it will swing open on its own for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, friends help you to keep a realistic perspective about your love life, and it is a good time to ask for feedback if you're learning from your most recent relationship experiences.

What you don't get from your partner, you can always find in your friendships. From shared hobbies to laughs without expectations, that's what your friends are for.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today may also be a time where you are able to learn from a mentor about an area of your work that needs development.

Working on yourself may feel natural to you as opposed to trying to change what you don't like about the person that you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, a little self-help and relationship reading material may give you the insight you need to get through this hurdle in your love life.

You have lots of resources available to you through the internet and books you can buy. Why not ask friends for recommendations on what they loved and see if you can create a useful reading list for this fall.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, it's not always about romance, but the moments you share with another person.

Even if you're on a budget or prefer to keep things light and simple, there are lots of ways to bond with a person you are getting to know.

Go for a walk in the park or maybe sit out on the porch and talk about life in general. Give yourself permission to take things slow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, what do you have planned for the day? You may long to escape for a moment into your thoughts and imagine a future with fewer responsibilities. That day doesn't have to be so far away.

Perhaps you can explore opportunities to share your work load with a friend while enjoying each other's company this weekend if you plan ahead.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.