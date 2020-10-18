Free Daily Tarot Card Reading For Monday, October 19, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 19, 2020.

Monday's numerology arrives with the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer.

Famous 6s include scientist Albert Einstein, actor Christopher Reeve, and comedian Eddie Murphy.

6 in the tarot relates to The Lovers card.

The Lovers card relates to paradise that is lost, a romantic decision that needs to be made or a choice will take you down a new path forever.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, October 19, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

You have been trapped by this same dilemma before, but now you know better. You may feel as though it's too difficult for you to overcome this problem, but with patience and support, you'll get through this trial.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You have been waiting for this friend to come around so long that you think their ghosting you for days on end is normal. It's not OK to be left on read when you know they have a few minutes to call or text. Set a boundary. Decide if you need more of this in your life or not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Your intuition is spot on. You have ignored your gut before only to regret it. This time, let your instincts lead you. You know that you're seeing red flags. Why are you ignoring them? You have to trust yourself. You know you best.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Call a time out. Each day has 24-hours. You can make time for a few minutes to yourself. You have been giving all your time away to people that love you and some that don't really appreciate the sacrifices you're making. So, treat yourself the way you would a friend. Set a date with yourself and keep it, for the sake of your emotional healing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You have been holding back from trying something new, and now that you're ready to start, you're rushing. Hold on. Pace yourself. This is how people burn themselves out too early. You have plenty of time to make your goal now that you've started. Use your common sense.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

You called it. Trouble was bound to happen with this situation and you prepared for it as best as you could. Now that you're almost done clearing up the problem, things will return back to normal again soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

When you sense something isn't right, investigate it. Don't pretend you didn't see or hear what the other person did. Ask why. Check their reaction. The truth is easier to handle then wondering all night and doubting yourself when you're trying to fall asleep.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Evaluate your life and see how your experiences have shaped and formed your current identity. You have been in survival mode for so long, you've not given yourself the time you need to really think about what you've been through this year. 2021 is almost here, so give yourself that time to reflect.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

A new skill set is almost mastered. You're growing your abilities day-by-day. You deserve to reward yourself for the time you took to get where you are now. You may think you've got so much more to go, but realize how far you've come. It matters.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Even if the day isn't what you'd hoped it would be. You are still in a position to make the best of things. It's your attitude that can make all the difference. Even if you aren't happy or don't want to deal with this situation, make the most of it. You can take the high road.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

You tried to get through this situation on your own and now that your friend is ready to make a change, you're reconsidering going ahead without them. It's OK to give someone another chance if that's what your heart says you ought to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You are afraid to start all over again. Admittedly, it's a big step. Your hesitation is normal, but at the same time, do you really want to let this opportunity pass you by. You have been waiting for this a while. Think about what it is you really want to do, and then commit.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.