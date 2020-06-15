Why Do People Still Get Married? 4 Reasons Marriage Probably Is — Or Isn't — Right For You

Only you can decide what's right for you, but here's why marriage might be worth it.

You're born for connection. But in modern times, you don't necessarily have to marry in order to live a long, fulfilling life with someone you deeply love.

So, why do people still get married? Especially despite the fact that even with divorce rates declining, so many marriages in the U.S. still end in divorce?

Healthy relationships can be both challenging and rewarding. And like anything in your life that you want to grow, marriage requires planting seeds for growth and nurturing attention.

Here are 4 reasons why getting married may be worth it for you.

1. Emotional and psychological reasons.

In the 2004 movie Shall We Dance, despite the fact that she believes her husband may be having an affair, Susan Sarandon's character offers the following reason she believes people get married.

"Because we need a witness to our lives. There's a billion people on the planet, I mean, what does any one life really mean? But in a marriage, you're promising to care about everything. The good things, the bad things, the terrible things, the mundane things, all of it, all the time, every day. You're saying, 'Your life will not go unnoticed because I will notice it. Your life will not go unwitnessed because I will be your witness.'"

There is something incredibly healing about feeling seen and knowing that your life matters to someone else.

This feeling is possible in any marriage, and if feeling seen and that you matter has decreased in your marriage, with intention and commitment, it can be re-created.

2. Health benefits.

Research consistently indicates that marriage positively impacts your health.

Married people tend to live longer, are less likely to have a heart attack or stroke, survive major surgery more often, and are less likely to experience major episodes of depression.

Although it certainly can be stressful when you are struggling in your marriage, the long-term health benefits may well outweigh the challenges.

3. Financial benefits.

Some financial benefits of marriage include the following:

Most importantly, if your marriage is already struggling financially, couples’ therapy is significantly less expensive than getting divorced!

4. Sex.

Yes, sex! Despite the myth that single people have more sex than married people, research shows that married people have more frequent sex than singles.

And while the novelty of sex with the same person over time decreases, aspects of quality versus quantity, no fear about STIs, and safety of familiarity to try new things can be positive attributes of marital sex life.

If your sex life has become complacent, you can learn how to create safety to discuss this topic.

In Imago Therapy, there is a theory that "We are wounded in relationship, and we are healed in a relationship." Marriage provides significant opportunities to do just that.

The idea that marriage can help heal unfinished business from childhood is profound and possible.

While marriage may not be easy, there are countless benefits to every area of your life.

Marriage is an ancient institution that continues to evolve and change. However, if you are considering saying, "I Do,” the foundational benefits will be your greatest wedding gift.

Susie Kamen, LMSW, CIRT, SILC, is a certified Imago relationship therapist. She is the vice president of Imago Michigan and a Robbins-Madanes strategic intervention life coach. She helps people get out of their own way to create the life and relationships they desire. You can find her "Grow Your Guru" podcast on iTunes and connect with her on her website.