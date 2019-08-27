3 Fail-Proof Ways To Make Him Fall In Love With You — All Over Again

He'll be back in love and wrapped around your finger again in no time.

One big question on many a woman's lips at any given time is, "How do I make him fall in love with me?"

Love has a multitude of facets, like emotional and physical attraction, compatibility, affection, and commitment. So when a man says he may be falling out of love, it's often the case that affection, commitment and compatibility are still there; but where he's feeling a difference is in his attraction to you.

We all remember the beginning of our relationships — the butterflies, the unbearable time spent apart, the willingness to surprise each other with unexpected gifts, spontaneous outings and secret plans.

All of these things contributed to his initial emotional and physical attraction to you, but when the mundane creeps in, your boyfriend or husband might begin feeling that something has changed or something is off between the two of you.

So how do you fix this problem and make a man fall back in love with you?

These are three ways to rekindle the flame in your relationship and make him fall in love with you all over again.

1. Give him space.

It's really important for both of you to get some space from each other and spend time on yourselves. Not only will you feel better about yourself by redirecting your relationship energy, but you will also reconnect with friends, pick up old hobbies and regain that energy you had at the beginning of the relationship.

Even if you're stuck in the same home most of the time, you can carve out separate time to focus on your own thing in a different room, or by getting outside for a bit. Doing this will also gives you both a chance to miss each other and realize just how important the other really is.

Once you've both had a bit of space and a chance to recharge your batteries, you'll value the other more and inject some of that honeymoon period excitement and spontaneity back into your partnership.

2. Try something new — together.

If you feel the spark has fizzled, there's nothing like a little unpredictability to get the heart racing. Life and laziness sometimes gets in the way of trying something new or taking a risk, but that's the very thing to heat up the romance department and bring back the love. Doing something for the first time together is something that will easily bring you closer and help you both remember the trust and affection you have for each other.

Confidence is incredibly attractive, so why not take the lead and plan an activity neither of you have ever tried before?

One of the great ways to rev the engine is for you both to get excited about something, and that's why trying something new is such a great idea. You already know that your man has been both physically and emotionally attracted to you before, so rest assured, you already have all the ingredients at your disposal.

To attain the same level of closeness you once shared, all you need to do is take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the great experiences you had together and create fresh new opportunities to keep you both invigorated and enthusiastic about your time together.

3. Open yourself up to vulnerability.

When it comes to exploring and talking about emotions, some men can be about as responsive as a brick wall. However, once you involve emotions — more importantly, his emotions — the love will start to return.

A great way to make him fall in love with you again is through demonstrating his importance to you by talking to his emotional side and helping him understand why you need him.

Sentences such as "It feels good when you ...," or, "You make me feel safe when you ...," or even just a simple, "I feel so happy because you ...," signal his importance to you.

Men are often factual, logical beings governed by their more basic needs. Surrendering some of your power and detailing the reasons you need him and how he makes you feel will help him realize the emotional bond you both have, and will encourage him to live up to the image you have of him.

Making a man fall in love with you again is easier than you think.

It's all about being natural, free, fun and open. Men love a happy woman who is about to open her heart. Opening your heart encourages him to do the same.

When there is mutual respect and compatibility, finding that emotional connection again is definitely possible.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Samantha Jayne is a dating coach and relationship expert who is passionate about bringing love back into people’s lives, getting them out of their heads and into their hearts.