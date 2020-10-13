Daily Love Horoscope, October 14, 2020

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on October 14, 2020.

The Virgo Moon opposes Neptune which is in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

Virgo and Pisces are soulmate relationship pairs that approach differently.

Virgo is practical. Pisces is spiritual Virgo is Mutable Earth, which Pisces is Mutable Water.

These two zodiac signs and their communication in love and life teach us to strike the right balance in love with ourselves and with others.

The lesson they offer is to learn how to love yourself in order to find love in someone else.

You may not always see eye-to-eye due to your approach or life philosophy, and that is OK.

The goal is to work through the differences so that you are able to bring balance into your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of wellness.

It's a good day to focus on your health habits and try to make changes that fit your current routine.

Time management may be a slight issue now that Mercury is retrograde, but anything worthy deserves the effort.

The Virgo Moon opposes Neptune in your karma sector, so there's a necessity to take things seriously.

You may find that problems from the past keep creeping up, but your inner strength and resilience helps you to overcome faster than before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of creativity. It's a great time to nurture a love of beauty and play.

You might be getting too serious with life and need a little pick-me-up to remind you that fun is part of the deal, too.

The Virgo Moon opposes Neptune in your house of friends.

Why not connect with someone who brings out the best in you.

Alleviate some of your worries by hanging out with a person who knows how to make you laugh.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of home and family.

You may recollect certain childhood memories that have significant meaning for you.

You may find yourself learning new ways to show love to parents, grandparents or people in authority that have played a supportive role in your life.

The Virgo Moon opposes Neptune and this can be positive or negative.

You may be gifted with news of an opportunity, but there could be work to do prior that is involved.

You may be gifted with a serendipitous run-in with a friend and connect as if you never parted.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of communication. It's a good day to be forthright with your wants and needs.

You may also be more open and receptive to what is being said and reading in between the lines, too.

The Virgo Moon opposes Neptune your learning sector.

It's a wonderful time to watch thrillers, science fiction movies or to check out the constellations outside and see how many of them you can name.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of money.

It's a great time to look over investments and to think about how you can start saving more money. You may already have put some good ideas and actions into place, but you will need to do more.

The Virgo Moon opposes Neptune your shared resources sector.

Money can suddenly come to you through a friend, invitation or by work that someone who knew you made an introduction.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of identity.

Focusing on what you want may feel contradictory to you, but it's a wonderful way to start the day.

You will want to keep things in perspective when making important decisions or else your own dreams can become swept away.

The Virgo Moon opposes Neptune in your relationship sector, and this can become a tension point between you and someone that you love.

It's good to know what you need during this week so that you are able to navigate this energy effectively.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of karma. You can't fix every problem but you can analyze it if you feel the need.

It's good to keep a safe distance between things that you sense are coming affecting your ability to feel comfortable.

Things that are happening now may be less about who you are now and more about who you used to be.

The Virgo Moon opposes Neptune and this can mean some anxiousness develops within you. Take time for yourself to ensure you don't neglect yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of friendship.

It's a great time for you to work out the problems or conflicts you have with a significant other.

You may be the more hypercritical one this week. Even if your intentions are for the best, love can go much further than rules or judgment. Try to be understanding.

The Virgo Moon opposes Neptune, so a cure for moments when you feel your advice is going unrecognized include art, creativity, and a little bit of fun.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of career. Do things that come naturally to you, but don't be surprised if you wonder if you're in the wrong vocation.

Start penning down what you feel instead of rushing out to apply for a new job. You may evolve during this process and discover something inside of you that you didn't realize you had until now.

The Virgo Moon opposes Neptune, which can imply that a well-meaning family member can be a source of difficulty if you share your anger, frustration or career concerns.

Making decisions when it comes to your job of choice should be made by you, not outside influences.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of philosophy and learning.

It's a good time to pull out the books to study for a state test or a licensing exam.

If you enjoy online courses or getting more one-on-one help when learning, something can come up today to help you get that established.

The Virgo Moon opposes Neptune, so writing things down is essential. Be sure to check facts before sending things, such as reports when you think they are done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of shared resources.

It's a great day for viewing what you have and organizing it. You may find yourself with more than you need.

If you have the ability to donate some of the items you don't plan to use or want, that would be helpful this week.

The Virgo Moon opposes Neptune, your money sector. You may find it easier to donate time or resources you possess than it is to get financially involved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of partnership. It's a day where love and partnerships come together well.

You may be thinking about someone in particular, and it's easy to work things out.

The Virgo Moon opposes Neptune, and opposites can attract today.

It's easy to get lost in the shuffle, so be sure to be intentional if you're trying to spend time or catch up with someone special.

