Daily Love Horoscope, October 12, 2020

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signsin astrology starting on October 12, 2020.

Venus is in harmony with Mercury on Monday and this brings a lot of joy and opportunity for love.

Venus in Virgo is organized and nurturing. Mercury in Scorpio is dutiful and committed. If there's a chance to speak about problems, the day is perfect for conflict resolution.

We are still in the shadow of Mercury before it turns rx, and there is still an undertone of tension with Mars rx in Aries.

For some relationships, a lot of chatter will be going on but no solutions may be in sight. This may improve once these planets complete this year's retrograde sesaon.

Monday can be a day for laying down ground rules with a significant other, finding where you can compromise, and getting things out in the open.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, Venus speaks sweetly with Mercury today, and while Venus is in Virgo your fixer tendencies could come shining through.

You ordinarily dislike being told what to do or how to do it even by well-intended friends, but sometimes you offer to advise without being asked to do so.

While Venus harmonizes with the planet of communication you have an ability to be sweet and kind. Generosity comes naturally to you, and you may even be apt to give more than you receive.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, passion, and love find its way into your relationships today without much struggle. Venus in Virgo continues to bless your passion sector encouraging you to think sweet thoughts about romance.

Venus harmonizes with Mercury in Scorpio your relationship sector making today perfect writing the perfect love letter or buying a card that you'd love to gift to your sweetie for an upcoming anniversary.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, when Venus in your sector of home harmonizes with Mercury in Scorpio your house of daily duties it's a wonderful time to think about the new beginning you'd like to start with your loved ones.

Come up with fresh ideas for each new day. You might be ready to explore how to say "I love you" in different ways.

Each day is a gift, so why not be the catalyst to something wonderful in your family? You can start a new tradition and even break a dysfunctional one that you had experienced when you were a child.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, communication can have undertones of romance and kindness with today's Venus in harmony with Mercury. You'll have eyes to see through the heart of the matter.

You might understand the rough edges of a partner and approach a situation with more gentleness.

You may find yourself gifted with amazing intuitive abilities as you discover new ways to encourage warmth and respect in your relationships with others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, money has a language of its own. You may not be able to buy love, but you can use your money to purchase things that provide security.

While Venus is in Virgo using money to make life easier for yourself and others is a sweet way to make use of what you can invest.

You can purchase tools that make cooking home meals a snap. You can splurge on items to make your bedrooms cozier.

If you love to bargain shop, today might be nice to go with your significant other and browse what's on the shelves.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, while Venus is in your zodiac sign your energy and presence around others is healing. You have a natural gift of making people feel welcomed, and it can feel frustrating not to have the chance to socialize or plan get-togethers the way that you love to due during the pandemic.

While Venus speaks sweetly with Mercury in your communication sector, it's a great time to reinvent the wheel.

It's not easy, but you can look at new ways to make people feel welcomed and loved from a distance. Perhaps sending care packages or baked goods across the miles can be a kind thing to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, talks about money can come up today, and you may need to do some revisions to your budget. If you or your partner have gone through a tough financial time this year, it's a good day to revisit your spending habits and discuss future plans.

It's often difficult to come to some sort of agreement, and while Venus is in Virgo, you may be prone to think about past problems. However, try to focus on the future as best as you can. Aim for success even if you need to be creative with your options right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you won't be mincing words while Mercury is in your sign, you may be more outspoken and insightful, especially around friends whom you feel comfortable around. Today's relationship between Mercury and Venus in Virgo brings out your capacity for deep conversation.

You may appear to be intense when talking about matters close to the heart. If you have specific desires in mind, whoever has won your attention may find out. You will be hard-pressed not to share your heart or intentions if love is on your mind.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, sometimes being in a business partnership or working closely with someone feels marriage because you are committed to a common goal. You may need to call a meeting with a coworker or boss to get some things into order around work.

While the nature of success requires you to be professional, a little loving-kindness can go a long way when talking shop. Be friendly and sociable while working on tough topics, and remember that people have lives beyond the workplace that can impact their productivity too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you can learn about love by observing others when Venus is in Virgo and Mercury is in Scorpio.

Listening to a friend talk about their love life or hearing about how someone is going through a divorce can have you thinking more intently about your own relationship and where you want to be.

You might see yourself in other's mistakes and this can help you to improve your character. You may also see where you have done exceptionally well, and for that you ought to be proud!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you may be vulnerable right now and start to share more than is needed at work with others.

While it's common for people at work to be open about other areas of life, you may want to consider the long-term implications of bearing your soul to people in the workplace.

You may want to keep some things personal and private. If you have a lot on your mind, perhaps a friend who doesn't work with you, a counselor or an advisor and life coach is a better place to vent your problems today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, spend time getting to know your loved ones as if it were a new relationship. You learn more by listening and observing today. You may note things in body language and what is done vs what is said.

You might feel like you're in tune with a loved one more than you ordinarily are. There can be an undercurrent of change going on that you can pick up without having to probe too heavily right now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.