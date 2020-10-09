Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 10, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 10, 2020.

Saturday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6, The Nurturer.

The Moon is in Cancer on Saturday and she enters Leo in the late evening. In Cancer, where she is dignified, the energy is balanced and loving for all zodiac signs.

Famous nurturers include Mother Teresa who was a Virgo and a Life Path 6. She exemplifies the truest manifestation of this energy.

The Lovers card is associated with 6's energy, upright it's about decisions that need to be made. Reversed, The Lovers is about regret and sadness when a choice was committed but left the decision-maker unhappy.

People who are 6s often exhibit motherly qualities that surpass our expectations. They are protective and loving. We should all strive to be more loving like a 6 when possible this Saturday.

Also, check out your daily love horoscope here.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 7 of Wands, reversed

Aries, plans get spoiled and you may not want to try to go back to the drawing board once again. It's not like you; however, to give up so easily. The 7 of Wands reversed signals that you are toying with ideas and being articulate about what you think you ought to do. But, new beginnings aren't where your focus should be according to the tarot. You need to go back to where things fell apart on this current plan and figure out how to fix where it was weakened, then you can take your dreams and pick up where you were before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 10 of Swords, reversed

Taurus, a betrayal is so hard to get over. You let someone into your heart and gave that person your all only to realize that you were mistaken for being so completely transparent and vulnerable. You didn't mean to pick the wrong person to trust, but you did. You can continue to lay down on the floor feeling hopeless and without strength or choose to get up even in your sadness and find a way to move on. You need to let go, but the timing is up to you as to when it will be best for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 9 of Pentacles

Gemini, humans are funny and sometimes you can lose sight of the fact that people make mistakes and don't always see eye-to-eye. You have been putting too much stock in other people. What you need to do is return back to square one. Take care of yourself. Be open to your needs and wants. Sometimes when you focus too much on pleasing someone else it's because you're running away from a problem you need to address in your own life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 3 of Pentacles

Cancer, you want so badly to do something other than what you are committed to right now. Your mind sometimes wanders to going out and traveling or making a hobby you love into a real business. You are ready for something fresh and new. You want to be creative. You need to exert your other talents in some way but maybe you don't know how right now. Consider joining groups or a Meetup online that helps people explore their interests. You might find that you're not alone and people who love your work give you the boost and visibility you need to make something great happen for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 4 of Pentacles

Leo, when you are in the middle of a project it is important for you to know how to manage your resources, time, and energy. You may not be thinking about how to gather your tools under one umbrella, but you ought to be. You can't let yourself become stuck in the doing of your idea. Your dreams require a bigger plan than that. You need to think and plan like a visionary. Write up a business plan or create some sort of outline about what you will do, and when you anticipate seeing the results.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Virgo, it's time to drop pretenses and allow yourself to return to the raw truth. You have been pouring yourself into your work and it's held you back from your feminine nature. You are meant to nurture others through both the act of work but also through the spiritual service performed in prayer. You have a special connection to the Universe and if you want to help someone in need, don't forget that being hands-on can also include being a person who hands over cares to the powers that be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Libra, you hold all the cards. On one hand, you hold wisdom. On the other hand, you possess experience. You are allowed to maintain quiet confidence and to perceive your success in the future. You have been given the gift of strength and courage. Your insight comes from both your life and from the source of all life. You may have a battle that is left to fight, but right now, waiting is advised.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Scorpio, even the evil that is coming against you is going to bring you to your destiny. Don't throw in the towel because it looks like you're being attacked on so many sides. The last battle is here and your perseverance is needed to overcome this last trial. Trust your intuition and believe that the past has provided you with enough wisdom to carry out this project. Although you may feel like hiding or shirking this moment, it's your time to shine.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

Sagittarius, you are playing with fire right now because you're not afraid that you will get burned. You are confident that what you are doing is right and timely. You don't even see the danger that's in front of you. To you, this is a game to play. You are innocent and naive about your situation, but this is what gives you the strength and courage to go into the problem and resolve it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Capricorn, on one hand, you have the law on your side. On the other hand, you know that the legal system has limitations as to what it can do to protect you and get you fairness. You aren't willing to bend the rules, but you are looking at how to make everything work out so that you satisfy the law, but also get what is due to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Aquarius, it's not the right time to be overly confident. Even though you know that you have the experience and expertise to communicate boldly. You may need to pull back your forceful stance and allow the situation to speak for itself. Your single contribution may be what is needed, but if it's not what someone wants, then wait.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Pisces, while you are starting something new, learn as you go. You don't have to do things perfectly. Others can help you improve as you go. There's no reason for you to feel bad that you don't have more experience. You are taking your time and gaining some along the way. You have special talents that are invaluable, so when people see you working so hard, they are likely focusing on that.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.