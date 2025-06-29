4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On June 30, 2025

On June 30, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. The universe is always sending signs, but this is really about how perceptive we are. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Virgo wakes us up and has us seeing just about everything for what it is. During this transit, we are clearheaded and even a bit shocked.

For Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and Sagittarius, the message is clear: pay attention to what keeps showing back up in our lives. If we mean to rid ourselves of something troubling, then we have to name what that is to do so. This day, June 30, is all about owning and admitting to our own issues, and doing something about them. The good part is that we are, indeed, ready.

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

The Virgo Moon influences your communication, Cancer. This makes it easy for you to pick up on what's going on, simply because everything seems so conversational. You may overhear something or receive a bit of information that helps you make a long-delayed decision.

Advertisement

While you'll be getting some clear messages from the universe, none of it comes with a bang and a boom. The messages are subtle, but you get them, and yes, you do something about them, Cancer.

This is a day to take it all in and decide, while doing so, what is worth your time and what needs to be chucked. Virgo energy can be pretty specific; work with it, Cancer. That's what June 30 is all about for you.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Leo, the Waxing Crescent Moon in Virgo affects money and possibly self-worth, too. What shows up for you is practical. It could look like a small victory or perhaps some seriously needed progress.

Everything you do on this day, June 30, comes with a payoff, Leo. That means it's a great time to believe in yourself, because the more you believe, the more you can manifest.

Pay attention to feedback and finances. The Universe speaks through results now, and it’s asking you to stay steady and grounded. You may feel a rush of excitement, but play it cool, Leo, as this is only the beginning.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

With the Moon waxing in your sign, Virgo, all signs point inward on June 30. This is personal, and you feel it. Something that has been quietly brewing inside you begins to solidify, and the message is obvious. It’s time to do what you've had in mind. No more excuses.

You may get physical confirmation that things are on the up and up, simply because you feel clearheaded and on the ball during this day. The universe wants you to know that you've been blessed with good health and that you don't have to worry.

Advertisement

This moment is meant to anchor you and keep you calm and worry-free. The Universe shows its message in how calm you feel, not how loud things are. Trust that what's going on right now is valid.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This transit will hit you in interesting ways, Sagittarius, as the Virgo Moon influences your purpose and reputation. To put it bluntly, you'll be making some very important moves on this day, June 30.

This is the day you get that nudge from the universe telling you to stop waiting and start following through with the plans that have been wandering around in your mind. It's a nudge of confidence, and it's specific, thanks to Virgo's energy.

Notice the patterns, take note of people's reactions, and don't jump until the time is right. Trust in the universe, because the right time will happen when it happens, you'll know in your heart that the timing is, indeed, NOW.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.