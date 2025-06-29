6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Good Luck & Fortune On July 1, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs attract good luck and fortune on July 1, 2025. Tuesday is a Metal Sheep Remove Day, a day that clears out what’s not aligned specifically for you, according to Chinese astrology. On Remove Days the universe physically takes things off the table to make room for something way better.

The Metal Sheep energy moves fast. On the surface, it feels like things are being canceled, rescheduled, and shifted around. But underneath, it's opening a spot that’s going to be filled with something that is actually meant for you. The animal signs receiving good fortune and luck are the ones who notice the moment when life reroutes them, and they walk straight into the opening ready to get everything they ever wanted.

1. Goat

This is your animal sign's day, Goat, and you’ve got a very specific kind of luck coming in. Brace yourself, because a person who wasn’t available before suddenly is.

Maybe it's something as small as a table opening at a place that’s always booked or a spot on someone’s schedule that’s usually locked down becomes yours. Or maybe (just maybe) someone from your past hasn’t forgotten about you after all and comes back to finally lets you know how they feel.

The Metal Sheep on a Remove Day pulls other people’s commitments out of your way. So you’re walking straight into the space someone else just left behind. You don’t have to chase this good fortune, you just need to show up when it happens. This luck changes your life almost immediately.

2. Horse

Tuesday brings a change of mind that lands fully in your favor. Someone who seemed done is circling back all of a sudden.

You might get a message from someone who’s been emotionally unavailable, a re-invite to something you thought you missed, or even a reversal of a no that’s been blocking your path. The Metal Sheep on a Remove Day clears their old decision and makes room for them to approach you differently now. This isn’t a test. You don’t need to be guarded. Their yes is real this time.

3. Snake

Your good fortune today shows up through a genuine upgrade. The Metal Sheep energy cuts out a plan that was honestly beneath you and immediately hands you something better. This could look like skipping a process that usually takes weeks or finding yourself bumped into a higher tier or faster lane without even asking.

Remove Days love to delete unnecessary steps and Tuesday’s energy does that for you in real life. The thing you get today is not an consolation prize. It’s the better version. Don’t overthink why it landed for you, just take it.

4. Pig

Tuesday hands you the kind of luck you can’t fake your way into. Something you actually wanted to be chosen for like a spot, an invitation, or a chance to be brought in opens up because someone else quietly drops out.

The Metal Sheep pulls them out of the way and you step right into the opening. You aren’t the backup though. You’ll feel in your body how right it is for you.

The good fortune today is that you’re offered the thing you actually wanted without having to downplay it or hustle for it. It’s yours because your tenacious self stayed close enough to catch it when the space cleared.

5. Tiger

The luck you get today is very obvious. You’re going to receive a direct ask. Someone’s going to want you to step in, fill a gap, or join something they didn’t even think to offer you before.

The Metal Sheep Remove Day pulls someone else out of the picture and the person who’s left immediately thinks of you. This could be an invite, a collaboration, or a chance to jump into something that’s already moving. You’re walking into something that’s genuinely being handed to you and that thing brings in your good fortune. Say yes on the spot, lucky Tiger.

6. Rooster

Your luck today shows up through something that’s not supposed to be possible. A fully booked event, an oversold item, a decision that was already made, but you get in anyway.

The Metal Sheep energy loves to shuffle the deck and Remove Days clear other people out of your way. Something or someone becomes available, not because you pushed, but because the universe quietly rerouted the whole situation in your favor behind the scenes. You’ll know when your good fortune arrives on Tuesday because it shouldn’t have been an option, but now it is all yours.

