What Each Zodiac Sign Should Know About June 30, According To A Tarot Card Reader

On June 30, 2025, each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope provides insight into the Moon in Virgo's structured energy. Virgo is associated with the Temperance tarot card, a sign to be patient on Monday.

According to the tarot, June 30 is one of those days when your greatest desires receive a wake-up call. You realize that what you want does, in fact, require hard work. You might wonder if you ought to go full throttle, but realize that it's not a good idea to jump to extremes. Let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign on Monday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Daily tarot horoscopes for Monday, June 30, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: King of Wands, reversed

Aries, what is your primary life goal? Today's message from the King of Wands, reversed, is to exercise caution. As the first sign of the zodiac, you are a natural leader, but even the best in command have things to learn about taking charge.

Are you power hungry? Being driven by personal gain is not inherently bad, but if you are overly aggressive, it can create a sense of leadership that's harsh or bullish.

Today, try to take a step back and reflect on your leadership style. What does it communicate about you to others? Where can you apply a more gentle approach?

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Emperor

Taurus, you are strong, and that's what makes you a good friend and someone people can lean on. Today's Emperor tarot card indicates a leadership role being set out before you. Protectiveness and oversight of a project or a person's life may be something you do naturally today.

Is there a friend or family member who seems to need extra guidance or protection? Don't be afraid to take care of a problem until the situation is resolved.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Five of Cups, reversed

Gemini, your heart can heal. When you experience deep sadness or loss, it feels like you'll never be better and that the world around you has altered your perspective for life.

However, today's message from the Five of Cups, reversed, is one of hope. It foretells a period where you start to feel stronger and more optimistic. What initially felt like a little emotional end turns into acceptance.

On June 30, you are no longer saddened. Instead, resolve sets in, and you can start to rebuild your life.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Lovers, reversed

Cancer, how well do you take care of yourself? The Lovers, reversed, is a tart card that speaks to distraction, and sometimes it serves as a symbol of being careless with one's own needs and desires. Are you feeling like you've let yourself go because you have focused on everyone else's needs instead of your own?

If you are ready to rebuild your life, there is no better time than the present. Consider today to be the starting point of a new day!

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: King of Cups, reversed

Leo, today's warning from the King of Cups, reversed, is to avoid people who seem to be highly volatile or emotionally unstable. You know the type. They are the ones with mood swings and never take responsibility for their actions.

Rather than think it's you or try to walk on eggshells to make everything better, create distance and space. You may feel like you can change their way of viewing life, but you don't want to change yourself to accommodate something that's not what it's supposed to be, do you?

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Wands, reversed

Virgo, have you hit a lull in progress? Everything has moments where you experience a lull. You are standing at a crossroads in life. You can become complacent, or you can push yourself without anyone telling you to improve.

Stagnation can be a threat to your future, so make informed decisions about personal growth. The Eight of Wands, reversed, is giving you a heads up that life is at a standstill. What are you going to do about it?

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Four of Cups, reversed

Libra, do you feel the emotional shift happening around you? The Four of Cups, reversed, is about positive energy. You may feel a surge of inspiration to try new things and schedule an adventure.

Even if you were disinterested in trying new experiences or going beyond a certain point in your life, something inside you has changed. What are you suddenly curious about? What do you want to learn?

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Temperance

Scorpio, what does a balanced life mean to you? The Temperance tarot card implies that no matter how much you like or enjoy something, it's best not to overindulge yourself.

You can have too much of a good thing, and nothing in excess can be overtly healthy. Find the middle ground that's both pleasing and modest to keep yourself grounded and live a balanced life.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Queen of Swords, reversed

Sagittarius, no one likes to feel vulnerable or to be hurt by a person whom they love. The first reaction is to recoil, and then the second might be to strike out for revenge.

Today's Queen of Swords, reversed, is letting you know that a vengeful spirit isn't good for your spirit, even if thoughts of it make you feel a sense of satisfaction. There are times when you need to let something go to the universe and allow karma to repay what is due to a wrongdoer.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Page of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, who do you know runs away when they feel hurt or that life is cruel? What friend has suddenly stopped texting or posting on their social media? Who is the person you usually speak to who has gone radio silent and inactive?

Today's message from the Page of Cups, reversed, is to reach out to those individuals who come to mind, as your spirit may be telling you something is amiss. Check in.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Aquarius, teamwork is a process. Everyone can work well with others with some coaching and training. Do you have a situation where people need to come together and work as a team?

The Three of Pentacles, reversed tarot, is letting you know that your vision can manifest into reality, but not without planning and some forethought.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Judgement, reversed

Pisces, today's battle starts in the mind, and it can be about self-doubt or feelings of uncertainty. The Judgement, reversed, is a signal to work on the parts of yourself that feel small or weak.

Face your weaknesses because they can be turned into strengths, or perhaps you'll discover that they are hidden strengths useful for a particular purpose. Rather than pretend that a part of you doesn't exist or hide it, lean in.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.