Daily Love Horoscope, October 9, 2020

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on October 9, 2020.

The Sun is in Libra and the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer where the Last Quarter Moon phase takes place.

The Last Quarter Moon communicates with Chiron in Aries, so our feelings about love and change guide the way.

Be aware and listen to your heart to see where it leads on Friday.

Also, check out your horoscope for today here.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, October 09, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today's Quarter Moon in Cancer creates tension in the area of home and family. There's much to forgive and you may not be ready to do so.

It's time for a change, dear Aries, and pain is part of this beautifully, mysterious process. The planets are in place and you have healing set to begin. Chiron, the Wounded Healer is in your zodiac sign.

Chiron takes what was and makes it new. Mars retrograde in your sign makes anger constructive if used wisely. The day has come to learn a new way to love starting with forgiveness, (even if you can only do so partially for now).

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon in Cancer brings up fresh ideas about what love is supposed to be. You might even be using the "L" word more than usual, and it's not like you to throw it around with ease.

As the last Quarter Moon phase in Cancer activates your communicative side, it harmonizes with romantic Venus in Virgo. This is a practical time for you when it comes to love. You may not only be feeling with your heart but seeing the big picture. If all the parts fit, it's a match!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your ruling planet, Mercury in Scorpio is in harmony with Venus in Virgo, so be alert. You may be trying hard to recreate the good you experienced within your family of origin in your current relationship, but love can't be cookie-cutter experiences.

You know better than that. You have to let things flow naturally, allowing your love life to form on its own. Let your individuality define how your relationship takes shape. You can find romance even if your union doesn't fit what you imagined your relationship would be. Trust the process, Gemini.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Last Quarter Moon perfects while in your zodiac sign, and it's a signal to take life seriously. You have been letting time get away from you by prioritizing the wrong things. You need to hit the reset button when it comes to love.

You may not think that your relationship has suffered, but when you are busy letting work or personal matters take a back seat. To truly have the life that you deserve, bring things back to the basics. Stop trying to do it all. Finish what is essential, and then give your love life the quality attention it deserves.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Last Quarter Moon takes place in your solar house of psychic intuition. You have an amazing opportunity to spend time with the greatest love of all, the Universe, and find out what it is that you are supposed to do with your love life.

You have lost sight of a few things while Venus was in Leo. You put love on a pedestal and let your career take a backseat. But, now you see that things have to be done in the right order. You need to get back to a place of financial confidence so that you don't bring stress into the equation when you're partnered with another person. The love of money isn't evil if your intentions are in the right place.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, friendships are important to you, but no one appointed you as the mother of the group. During this Last Quarter Moon in Cancer, your nurture may come across as overly controlling.

You may need to take a seat to your own desire to fix things. Even though you see things that others do not, no one needs you to do a Google search for supportive articles, memes or motivational quotes. It's nice but can isolate you from people who love you but need you to be less of a fixer right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer can have you realizing that love is truly the answer to a question you never bothered to ask. You may have shut down your heart for a while but now there's a small desire for romance that you thought you didn't need. Of course, this is your need to be balanced in life. All work and no play helps no one, not even you. You have to see life from all angles, and one of those includes affection and companionship, even if it's with a close friend who isn't looking for much more either.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer opens your mind to what the world needs and what you need too. You are learning about love, as a language, and experience is a better teacher than any therapist or book. You may be holding on to old ways of doing things and the challenge is deciding if you are willing to admit that you're wrong (and right) all at the same time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer can teach you the art of giving and take. You are ready to be the giver but the problem is that you need to be willing to take, too.

There's a joy that comes from sharing and helping others that you're cheating someone out of by being so self-sufficient. When you let your big strong guards down it communicates that you're willing to let someone see your softer side; the side you often don't let anyone see.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the First Quarter Moon in your house of relationships can be a moment of decision for you this week. If you've been on the fence about the status of your love life it's time for you to speak or hold your peace. Are you in or are you out? Do you want what you have or is something out there better for you?

Tough questions require complex answers, but with Saturn, Pluto, and Jupiter involved this is one time where you can't ignore a problem with hopes that it will go away.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you need to rethink a relationship that has had a negative impact on your health. During this First Quarter Moon in Cancer, your emotions can start to shift and make it impossible for you to be tolerant any longer.

You are ready to live life in good health and that may mean distancing yourself from toxic partners, friends, and family. If you are uncertain as to who they are, you'll soon know by the way that you feel.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, joy and happiness require just as much sacrifice as misery and woe. You have been thinking that change is harder to do when it comes to love, but actually, it isn't.

You have to live your life regardless, so if you choose to make an important change now it will turn your life around so that you head in a new direction. Spare yourself a disappointment if you already know that this isn't working out.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.