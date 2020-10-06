Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 7, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 7, 2020.

Wednesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 3, the Creative.

Famous 3s who are creatives include Barbara Walters, Christina Aguilera, and Jimmy Buffett.

Life Path 3 energy is not only creative but it is also communicative. 3s make wonderful conversationalists, artists, musicians, and writers, too.

Creativity is also what happens when a person goes through difficulties. Hard times produce amazingly astute insights.

3s in the tarot also relate to creative pursuits. Tarot cards that are part of 3 include The Empress, who leans on her insight to make powerful decisions; the 3 of Cups, which involves supportive collaboration with others; 3 of Swords, a betrayal that teaches survival, and 3 of Wands, a fresh start.

What else will your tarot card reading say about your day?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, October 07, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 9 of Cups

Aries, you have such a willingness to help others. It's your goodness that gives you such a big heart. You know what people need and when they need it. It's often because you have been through the same situation or something similar and don't want others to feel lonely the way that you did. You are learning that to help others in small ways is a big leap of faith, and this is so good for you too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Taurus, that problem you thought would never go away is finally gone. The sting of what worried you has lost its power and you can go back to your life without feeling defeated. It took a lot for you to ignore that situation, but aren't you glad you didn't give it more time than it deserved? Sometimes situations work themselves out without your help. Give thanks and be glad.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 10 of Wands, reversed

Gemini, you have finally gotten through the worst of your situation. You may have felt that the light at the end of the tunnel would never appear. But here you are standing strong. Even your enemies wonder how you pulled through. While you may not be able to get people to stop talking about you behind your back, it doesn't matter. You showed that you can go through tough times and still end up ahead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 5 of Cups

Cancer, you're processing a lot of emotions and when this happens you have to stop and allow yourself to go through each phase. Shoving things down and trying to forget isn't working. The pain only finds a new way to surface and cause even more problems later on. It takes time to face what you're feeling, but the truth is that the moment you stop running from the situation is the instant things start to get better, even though it seems difficult right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Leo, you have a lot of great ideas. You may think that some of them won't work, but that's your insecurity speaking. Test the waters. Gather facts using trial and error. You may be on to something and by not letting your plan get some traction, you're holding yourself back.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 3 of Cups, reversed

Virgo, you don't feel as creative or supported as you did last week. You may still be tired and unrested. Don't push yourself because you think that's what has to be done. Be respectful to your body. If you need to take time off from work or ask a friend for help, do it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 7 of Swords, reversed

Libra, you can't be silent anymore, it's time for you to take action and to speak your truth aloud. You may need to schedule a meeting or ask for the in-person conversation so you can be vocal the way that you know things need to be. Don't hide behind a text message or a voice mail, let your voice be heard.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: 4 of Wands

Scorpio, you need to begin managing your growth. Things aren't going to manage themselves. If you need to start being more diligent about your work, then do so. Set alarms for reminders. Get a planner, Hire a VA if you must, but flying by the seat of your pants is no longer working. You need to treat your life as you would want a professional to treat you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 5 of Pentacles

Sagittarius, right now, things are difficult. You're going through some terrible losses and it's causing you to think that things can only keep getting worse. The problem with worrying about what you cannot change is that it only wastes time. Instead of focusing on this problem as if you're defeated think about what you can do to make things better for you. Any small step is one in the right direction.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, you no longer need to take the position of a student. You're at the tender place where you have not yet mastered your subject matter but you are close enough to handle this area of work without as much help as you had before. It's normal to want someone to still be there for you and give you support, but the truth is you don't need it. You can let go of the crutch and stand on your own two feet.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Aquarius, hoping that karma will finally pay someone a visit is a hopeless situation. It's time to give up your revenge mindset and think about other things. You're wasting precious moments each time you wonder if the person who is doing wrong will ever get their due. They may or may not, but it's not for you to note. Let the Universe deal with people as it deems fit. Focus on your own life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

Pisces, things are going to happen for you, even if you don't see it right now. The World tarot card is a positive omen that great things are coming your way. Where you feel restricted, options will begin to manifest for you. Where you felt that there weren't any opportunities, a path will open as you continue to work hard. Then, something invaluable will fall into your lap.

