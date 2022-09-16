Virgo Man And Aries Woman Compatibility

When we think of putting an Aries woman and Virgo man together, we immediately think of an aggressive bully and a perfectionist who suffers from extreme OCD.

The interesting part? We would be right, as these two zodiac signs are so different from each other that it would be impossible to imagine them together.

Are a Virgo man and Aries woman compatible?

As friends, definitely. As long-term romantic partners? Not so much. It is best to keep this one out of the bedroom.

While a Virgo man can love an Aries woman, he is going to set standards up for her to attain — and she is not anyone's test dummy. She will easily tired of being put through tests, and his love for her will wear down.

That's not to say the Virgo man and Aries woman won't be attracted to each other. Aries seeks the organization skills of a Virgo, being that they themselves are so scattered. Virgo represents stability and common sense to the Aries.

Virgo Man and Aries Woman Love Compatibility

Aries is a Fire sign and Virgo is an Earth sign.

Sounds like a whole lot of scorching going on in that coupling. She burns, and he stands by and watches.

Could the Aries woman possibly tolerate a Virgo man in any capacity? More than likely not. Could a Virgo man keep up with the fire and passion of an Aries woman? That would be a no.

Oh, he may try as she will look very appealing to him, but he will not be able to handle it. And she, the Aries woman, will put so much pressure on him in every department that he will end up running for the hills in no time.

Aries is a tough sign to get along with, but for a Virgo, it is near to impossible. And if the Aries is a woman, then stand aside, Virgo, because this lady is seriously on fire.

Get out of her way, or prepare the way for her; either way you go, it is her way or the highway.

Virgo Man and Aries Woman: Love and Sexual Chemistry

The Virgo man and Aries woman are not sexually compatible.

The Aries woman is fired up from birth. She becomes a sexual creature as soon as the consciousness hits her, she makes sure that sex is a priority in her life, and that "good" sex is part of that plan.

Virgo, on the other hand, is much more wrapped up in emotions and holding past grudges; it is hard for him to move past old relationships, and that can turn Aries off big time.

He will not want to devour her as she wishes to be devoured; no, instead he will want to wait a little, talk it out, iron out issues. As soon as he starts talking, she will be booking her exit.

Virgo Man and Aries Woman: Shared Values

Their compatibility in values is on again/off again.

If these two are just friends, they can really enjoy the friendship, because they are on the same page with their personal values. Both work hard, and both value intelligence and wise choices.

While Aries believes in courage and taking chances, Virgo may be less inclined to spontaneity, though the two of them together can mutually respect each other's values.

The Virgo man wants to work things out and feel safe in his choices, while the Aries woman is geared towards success at all costs. They value many of the same things and feel it is fair enough to let the other person believe in whatever they want.

Virgo Man and Aries Woman: Emotional Connection

The Aries woman and Virgo man are not emotionally compatible in a romantic way.

The Aries woman runs hot, and the Virgo man runs cold as ice. He is intellectual and analytical, while she is passionate and driven by pleasure.

Emotionally, these two stand a better chance as friends than as lovers. As friends, these two can feel safer expressing (or repressing) their emotional state as they do not run the risk of a bedroom scene or a contract of love to bind them.

Take sex out of the picture, and these two can get along and share emotions. Put sex in, and Aries will always drive it that way.

Virgo Man and Aries Woman: Trust

Both parties believe in monogamy and loyalty in romance, which sets them up nicely, until, of course, Aries messes it all up by cheating.

Aries are cheaters; they are usually the one in the relationship who follows through on that wandering eye of theirs. Virgo will be crushed by their lack of devotion and will tolerate only so much before they end it.

If they can, once again, take this coupling out of the bedroom and into the friendship parlor, they would be able to trust each other to the last day. Alas, when sex is involved, the trust is going to be broken.

Virgo Man and Aries Woman: Communication

Where there is a Virgo, there is an argument, and if that argument is with an Aries, both parties will end up tearing each other's heads off.

Whatever brought these two together was probably a moment of lust, and whatever keeps them together is certainly not communication.

It is not as though they can't communicate; it is that their two signs communicate in such different ways that they are almost born to annoy each other. They will battle with intelligence but, after a while, they will both bore each other to death.

Can the Aries woman and Virgo man be soulmates?

Yes — anyone can be soulmates, as soulmates are not conditioned upon love, romance, or even friendship.

Being that these two can be very good friends, their chances of finding something special in the other, in the "soulmate" way, is possible.

Both parties are intelligent and admire the spar that can take place between the two of them. However, they are both way too concerned with having it end up "their way." And when two signs battle for rightness, they inevitably fail, as a coupling made up of a Virgo man and an Aries woman will.

Once again, as friends, they stand a chance, and friendships between Virgo and Aries should stay friendships and not move into the romance realm. If they take that chance, they will pay, and the relationships never end on a "let's just go back to being friends" note.

They end forever, because the ego that fuels their signs is unrelenting.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.