Horoscope For Tomorrow, October 6, 2020

For tomorrow's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 6.

This week there are many tension points but hope always finds its way at the end of the storm to deliver a beautiful rainbow.

On Tuesday, our mind and heart aren't in full alignment as the Moon in Gemini squares Venus in Virgo.

Mars speaks with Chiron while it continues to make challenging aspects with Saturn, Jupiter, and Pluto as change continues, but with a tinge of anger involved. Jupiter is at odds with Mercury, and the whole situation can feel like a lot of tension to navigate. How will your zodiac sign be affected by the day's energy?

You can also check out your daily love horoscope here.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, October 06, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of communication. You are inquisitive and curious today.

It's a good time to turn some of that energy inward and evaluate your life, especially what makes you angry when you feel hurt.

With both Mars and Chiron in your zodiac sign, you can accomplish so much emotional healing, and the next few days post the Full Moon in your sign, too, can be paramount to growth.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of money. You are creative with investing your time and resources.

You may find a quick, money-making opportunity or you may consider a financial risk that pays off for you this week.

It's a good day for hunting down objects you'd like to buy for your home, and perhaps you may find a last-minute deal.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of identity. You have high-energy today, and may find it hard to stick to one thing, but for your own good, you might want to commit to finishing one thing just so you feel you've been responsible.

Mercury in Scorpio, your sixth house of health and wellness can have you thinking and doubting yourself, so try to strike a solid work/life balance.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of psychic ability. If you are interested in having a spiritual awakening, and it's the perfect time for tapping into the Universe by clearing out your mind.

With the Moon in Gemini, the dualities of life may become apparent to you. You'll sense contradictions and you may not understand why you're so emotional today. Listen to your higher power and follow your heart.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of friends. You don't have to do without a shoulder to lean on.

If you need someone to talk to or to give advice, you'll find someone who is available and only a phone call away.

Group projects can flow smoothly. People enjoy your company and find your feedback enlightening. You are a solid networker all day and connect people easily.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of career. It's a good day to do research and to commit yourself to your work.

You have an opportunity to stand out among your peers for your contributions to the team today. If you are considering holiday work in addition to your regular job, it's a good day to send out job applications.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of learning. You learn by doing and speaking aloud with others. It's a good day for a chat with a friend or to explore ideas with your coworkers.

If you enjoy listening to podcasts or writing, today can be productive for these types of activities. If you have not read a good book lately, this week is a wonderful time to pick one up.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of shared resources. It's a great day for combing through old journals you've written to see how far you've come since your past.

While others may be chattier than usual, you shy away from conversations that lack depth and intrigue your mind. It's a good day to do deep investigative research and to review life insurance policies and wills.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of commitments. You may go to extremes today and you may need to work hard to strike the right balance between time spent with others and time dedicated to working. You are curious and your explorative nature may feel ready to take on a new challenge.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of daily work. You are sensible and creative.

You are able to find workable solutions to problems. With Saturn in your sign, your frugality is heightened. It's a good day for resting, taking care of your personal needs, and making healthcare appointments.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of creativity. You have a good sense of humor and your wit is sharp and astute. You are playful and expressive.

You are noticed by others easily. If you have a competitive activity to complete you manage yourself well. It's a good day to be outgoing even if you feel less sociable.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of home and family. You are dynamic and thrive in unpredictable situations. You view change as positive and enjoy new situations.

It's easy to make adjustments to plans. A situation at home may be going through an important transition and you are learning more about yourself and others through your current situation.

Subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with us for FREE! - YourTango's best articles delivered straight to your inbox.

- The latest in entertainment and news.

- Daily horoscopes and love advice.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.