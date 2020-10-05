Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 6, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 6, 2020.

Tuesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 11/2, the Intuitive. Famous 11s include Al Gore, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.

Life Path 11 teaches us to look for the light within. The Strength tarot is the eleventh card of the Major Arcana.

The Strength tarot card shows a woman whose confidence enables her to confidently maneuver a dangerous lion and control him.

She's not fearful, nor is she controlled by her emotions. She's set to do the work that needs to be done.

On Tuesday, we all have work that needs to be done. Let's take a lesson from the tarot and numerology and remember we have all that we need within ourselves.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, October 06, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength

Aries, the reason why you don't feel as strong as you are is that you're focusing on the world around you. You have to reset your thinking. Yes, the problems you're facing are huge, but that doesn't mean you'll be overtaken. Remember, you're a work in progress. The Universe wants to see you succeed.

You're supposed to have a hard time so that it increases the power of your life's story. This situation may seem foreign to you on the outside, but it's not. It's a combination of all the troubles you've already experienced. You have all that you need inside your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death

Taurus, this is the end of a chapter, but on the other side is a bright, new beginning. There's an entire world on the other side of this door that's closing, and you're on the right side.

You might wonder if the past was better than the future, but how will you even know if you don't even try to see what you'll encounter. You are allowed to feel sad and to say your goodbyes, but don't forget to also say your hellos.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Gemini, there is an important decision you need to make and it could involve love and romance. You might be wondering if you will ever find happiness with someone. You may be going through feelings of doubt if the person you love isn't treated you the way that you hoped.

It's not good for you to stay stuck in wonderland. You need to snap out of it and be reminded of your worth. Talk to friends who will build you up and then make a decision based on the truth of who you are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Cancer, the Chariot is your tarot card and so, this signifies how hard you're working to overcome life's challenges. You have your brave face on. You have been making progress, too! It takes a lot of courage to get up every day to jump back into the battle again.

But, you do it without complaining. You're taking each plot twist and writing a great ending to this amazing chapter of your life. Soon, this will be behind you and you'll be so glad you didn't give up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Leo, you are facing temptations, and they are so hard to avoid when it feels like everywhere you go they are all around you. You know that their promises to make you happy are temporary. In fact, the misery you'll feel by giving in will undermine any benefit that they gave you for a brief moment.

It's hard when all you think about is that one thing that would make you feel good even if it's a guilty pleasure. But, you're beyond that now. You know that in the long run, if it's not good for you, it's not worth your time. Hang in there.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Virgo, you are being given a new opportunity. You might feel nervous that you'll let people down. You might feel like this responsibility is more than you can handle, but there's a reason why you of all people were chosen to do this task.

It's because you're going to grow and become stronger when it's all over. Have faith in your potentiality. There's so much more to you than meets the eye.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Libra, you have been more helpful than you realize. You may not be privy to all the good you've accomplished this year, but it's there even if you don't see it yourself. You might be counting down the clock, now that it's your birth month hoping that you can leave 2020 with a major win.

It's great to live intentionally, but also remember that no matter how much you count your blessings, there's always a million more out there that you don't realize but have been gifted to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

Scorpio, you can make your future anything that you want it to be. When the world around you has changed it means you've been gifted a golden opportunity to reinvent your life's wheel.

Do you know what you want? Maybe you don't and that's OK. You can learn through self-discovery. Try new things. Experiment. Even moments of loneliness can bring you insight into what you need for pure happiness. Dabble in your hobbies and see what happens next.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Sagittarius, bright days are up ahead. Don't let today's mishaps dull your shine. The only time a rainbow appears is after the storm, so anticipate good things coming your way when it feels hardest to you.

Separate yourself from the problem and view it as if you were an outsider. You will discover all the hidden opportunities that await you to take advantage of, in both good and bad times.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Capricorn, things can be hazy right now. You might not see what's happening because you're too close to the problem. This is the time to ask for help and to ask people what they are experiencing.

You might want to create an accountability partnership with a friend to just voice plans and concerns so that you give each other feedback. If you're thinking about making a major decision, put it on hold for 24-hours if you can, to see if time changes your mind.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

Aquarius, your spiritual guides are there to help you see things through to the end. Even when you're skeptical about a higher power, they are there helping you in the background.

Listen to your gut when it tells you to feel optimistic. You may feel afraid to trust that the Universe has you during this time, but it does. You will not be disappointed!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Pisces, when trouble comes out of the blue it's surprising. You feel uncertain and insecure and the troublemaker feels confident and more powerful than you had imagined them to be.

You don't have to give over your power, even though at this moment it feels like you have no other options. You do have options. Once the shock wears off, you'll see them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.