Much-Needed Luck Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 1, 2025

On July 1, 2025, much-needed luck arrives for three zodiac signs. It's funny how the first day of a month always feels like it could potentially be a day of great change and good luck. We love first days. We set our goals to start on day one, and on July 1, we've got Moon trine Venus to rev up the magic.

For Taurus, Libra, and Pisces, this is a day to strengthen the bonds we have already worked on in the relationships that are meaningful to us. This could cover work as well as home life. Because we feel so overwhelmingly optimistic about this first day, we create an aura of luck. It's probably just the good feeling that we all get whenever Moon trine Venus is in town, but still, we're the ones who keep that luck going.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Moon trine Venus has an oddly materialistic influence in your life, Taurus, mainly because it focuses on stuff. That means your things, what you own, and what you claim as yours. This transit may bring you a renewed appreciation for what you already have.

Advertisement

Your natural appreciation for comfort and beauty tends to bring more and more of that kind of energy your way, and you are not complaining. In fact, this day has you giggling and smiling a little more than usual!

We know that the universe has your back, Taurus, mainly because you honor your gifts and show gratitude with the greatest sincerity. You know what you have, and you are thrilled to be you.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

What seems like luck right now is actually the cumulative results of all you've put into the positive experience you are having right now. On July 1, things really seem to pan out for you, Libra. Luck is either on your side or you're making it happen.

You must stay alert and aware so that you can pick up on all that goes on during this day, especially during the transit of Moon trine Venus. Venus energy helps you remember how beautiful it all really is, and that's a nice mindset to have.

It's also a very lucky day to get in touch with an old friend, or even to put aside a grievance that isn't doing anyone any good. Let the egos fall away. It's time to honor the life we have right now. It's all good, Libra.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Don't be surprised if this first day of July has you front and center of many people's attention, and all in the most perfect way imaginable. It's as if you have this shine all over you right now, and everyone thinks you're special.

Honestly, you are quite special, and that not only feels lucky but humbling. It's not every day that the people in our lives show support, even if we think that's what they're supposed to do. During Moon trine Venus, it's a beautiful life, Pisces, and while it may not last, it sure does feel good right now.

Advertisement

This covers just about all areas, too, so you can use your magic in career matters, friendships, and even familiar or romantic matters. You're in the right place at the right time on July 1, so enjoy it while it lasts, Pisces!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.