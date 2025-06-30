Life Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After July 1, 2025

After July 1, 2025, life starts getting better for three zodiac signs. The great thing about this day's transit, Moon trine Pluto, is that it has the power to cut through the bull and help us get straight to the point. Pluto is a no-nonsense planet, and the transformation that we will see take place at this time revolves around telling the truth.

Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Capricorn feel this transit intensely. On July 1, these three zodiac signs get a special taste of what it's like to live in freedom, meaning nothing is hidden and everything is out on the table. Pluto, the planet of transformation, interacts with the emotional Moon in a way that helps us open the door to action, resolve, and personal power. It just gets better from here on out.

1. Scorpio

On July 1, with Moon trine Pluto in the sky, the change you’ve been anticipating has finally decided to take shape. You’ve been preparing for this in your own quiet way.

You’ve outgrown certain people and situations, and this transit helps you release them without guilt or resentment. Emotionally, you’re sharper than usual, totally on the ball. You are perceptive and ready for change.

What matters now, on this first day of the month, is that you tell yourself the truth. And the truth is that you are no longer willing to pretend things are great when they aren't. You're ready to move into the new and improved version of yourself, Scorpio.

2. Sagittarius

This is a day of personal change, and the truth is that you're ready for it, Sagittarius. Under this transit, Moon trine Pluto, you'll be in the mood for some realistic revaluation. That is a good first step.

July 1 shows you that you're right where you should be, and the new month will be what you make of it. You may see a dynamic shift at work, and you'll realize that it's time for change.

What's most important here is that you stay honest with yourself. You've got the entire universe backing you up, and this also means you have to choose wisely as to what you put that power behind. July 1st is all about new beginnings.

3. Capricorn

This is an excellent day to rid yourself of that last little bit go nagging baggage. In other words, it's time to let go of what no longer works for you, and Capricorn, you sure have held on to whatever it is for far too long.

But July 1 is so inspiring for you, and with Moon trine Pluto at your back, you'll realize that this is your life, and it's not up for compromise. It doesn't matter if it's a relationship difficulty or just something going on at work; what matters is that you are happy.

Pluto doesn't just help you clear things out; it gently guides you towards making new and creative moves. You'll be rebuilding something strong on this day, and if ever there was a right moment to start, this is it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.