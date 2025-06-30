The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On July 1

The tarot horoscope has a message for each zodiac sign on July 1, 2025, a day that marks a new month full of opportunities and some surprises. Today, the Moon enters Libra, opening the door to healthy partnerships and socializing. It's a great time to reflect on the meaning of life, balance, and what it means to you.

There's also a message from the tarot for the day. Let's explore what there is to know about each zodiac sign's tarot card reading, with a little bit of astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for you on Tuesday, July 1, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Two of Wands

Take all the time that you need, Aries. Decision-making is what's in store for you on July 1, 2025. The Two of Wands symbolizes having two distinct options from which to choose.

You may recognize that neither will be similar to the other, so it may be tough for you to pick what you want.

You'll need to really know yourself well, so search out your heart. The better you know yourself, the easier it will be to pick what will make you the happiest.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Are you being stubborn about change, Taurus? Today, you may be asked to do something that you've always done differently.

On July 1, your approach to life, work, relationships or friendships may feel challenged, and you'll have to bend the rules — rules you either love or feel strongly about.

Compromise is never easy, but consider the relationship's needs to see if it's something you can reconcile within yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Swords, reversed

Gemini, miscommunication happens. Sometimes it's caused by a lack of active listening or people being distracted. You are a master communicator, so you can help clear any problems that come up.

On July 1, 2025, you may feel confused by what's said to you. Instead of assuming or letting your feelings be hurt, ask questions.

A little bit of clarification can go a long way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Wands, reversed

Cancer, family and relationship dynamics can significantly change in a home. On July 1, you may face a significant life change that alters your role, either temporarily or perhaps permanently.

The Four of Wands, reversed, can imply feeling isolated or alone during this time.

If you are feeling less connected to the world, don't be afraid to reach out to a friend. If you prefer to keep your situation confidential, talk to a therapist and work through your emotions.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Hanged Man, reversed

Leo, some people will never change, no matter how much you try to help or are there to encourage their personal growth. The thing is that love isn't always enough when the source comes from outside.

A person whom you care about may sincerely want your help, but the moment you stop, they return to their old ways.

When you encounter The Hanged Man, reversed, recognize that you may be struggling with a challenging situation, but it's not you. It's something that you need to release and let the universe handle on its own.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The High Priestess

Virgo, one of the beautiful things about you is that you are naturally intuitive. So, when you receive the High Priestess tarot card, it matches your natural energy state.

Today's message from the tarot is to listen to your inner voice. It won't direct you where you aren't meant to go.

Spend some time in peaceful, quiet solitude and tune in.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Page of Swords, reversed

Libra, check yourself. What's your current mindset like? Are you allowing social media or negative messages from people or online to influence your view of the world?

The Page of Swords, reversed, is a warning tarot card, and it's saying to be mindful of your energy. If you sense that you're going in a direction you're not meant to be mentally, take steps to help you become positive and uplifted again.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Devil

Scorpio, are you limiting yourself today? Sometimes the worst thing a person can do to themselves is set boundaries that keep them caged in from the life that they were meant to live.

Do you tell yourself that you shouldn't do something or that you won't ever have another thing? Try to reframe these self-imposed limiting statements in a more positive light. Turn your thinking around by speaking life into your world with positive affirmations.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Teamwork makes the dream work, Sagittarius. Today's Three of Pentacles, reversed, is about how well you're able to collaborate with others and form a team.

You might be so used to doing things on your own that the idea of partnering with other people feels like more work than you want to do. But imagine yourself creating a supportive network that reduces your workflow. You might see greater results in a shorter time once things are put into place.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Page of Cups, reversed

Not all people are self-aware, Capricorn, and it takes time and small efforts to help specific individuals see the light. You may find it easier to become more self-aware through using a daily journal or asking for feedback from the people who know you well.

Toda's Page of Cups, reversed tarot card, is an encouraging card for you to have on the first day of July. It means that you are about to take your first step on a remarkable journey of exploration. Get ready to learn something new about yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Queen of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, life and people can seem cold and harsh at times, but if you decide to be one of the better humans on the planet, cultivate a mindset of care and concern.

Don't let negative energy infiltrate your spirit or cause you to act in ways that go against who you are as a person. The Queen of Swords, reversed, suggests that you focus on being a genuinely caring person. When tempted to be mean or use wit in a hurtful way, resist and be kind instead.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Wands, reversed

Fast starts often lead to cool endings, Pisces. When you start a passion project with fervor and high energy, you may think that that same momentum can last throughout. However, the Ace of Wands, reversed, is encouraging you to pace yourself.

Don't rush into something meaningful to you at the start. Take your time and move slowly, savoring every step of the process.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.