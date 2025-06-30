Hardships Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs Before July 6

Despite having a more difficult week, hardships start coming to an end for three zodiac signs before July 6, 2025. This week, Venus conjuncts Uranus in Taurus on July 4, before entering Gemini. Neptune also turns retrograde on the same day. Venus-Uranus transits are prone to unpredictability, but generally turn out well. Expect changeability and don’t set all your plans in stone, as something is likely to change.

Venus will find herself in Mercury’s sign from July 4-30, so communication and your social life will be prioritized now. As Mercury rules all communication, the drive to communicate may take many different forms. Venus in Gemini loves conversation, ideas, and truths, and she does not like to be bored in this sign. Venus in Gemini enjoys a diverse range of people and can shift from one group to another with little notice.

Neptune, the planet ruling psychic ability and gases, turns retrograde on July 4 as well, and will remain in its retrograde phase until December 10 when it will turn direct again at 29 degrees of Pisces. Retrograde Neptune will bring about more acute sensitivity on an inner level, and we may be able to pick up on those things we don't perceive when Neptune is direct. This renewed clarity helps hard times end for Aries, Cancer, and Taurus.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, it appears that you may experience some conflict with either a partner or someone with whom you frequently interact, but these hardships start coming to an end before July 6. It is quite possible that the issue could relate to honesty or the need to address some issues that have been building up for a while, and Neptune’s retrograde may bring some things out into the open.

The most important thing to consider at this time is maintaining open and honest communication about the issue when it arises. It is essential to be aware that you often act impulsively or react hastily, and this is not advisable. If you need time to think, then take it. If you feel you need emotional support, then ask for it from those you are close to.

You can address the problem right away or revisit it later. When this happens, don’t let anything be swept under the rug. There is every possibility that you can address and solve the issue this week, leading to a stronger relationship once the air is cleared.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

The Cancer New Moon still affects you, especially toward the start of the week, bringing up emotions that may have been buried. It looks like the week will bring some conflict, potentially with others, but more likely feeling overwhelmed with balancing personal life with professional life and feeling like you are on a treadmill that never slows down.

First, be aware of your fatigue and energy levels, which may require you to get plenty of rest and engage in some self-care this week. If you are truly fatigued, you can do no good at work if you aren’t all in. Focus on effective communication with those you interact with, as well as with others you work with and who depend on you.

By deliberately adjusting your schedule to create as much balance as possible, you can fulfill your obligations. If you can do this, and I’m sure you can, all will be well by the end of the week.

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, Mercury’s opposition to Pluto can lead to communication breakdowns, arguments and misunderstandings, especially at work or in terms of work. You may be focused on a single idea that is hard to let go of, and it may conflict with someone else, or even in the context of public discourse at its worst. It is also likely that you feel pressured with extra work.

First of all, with Mercury-Pluto aspects, it is important to remember that while you are focused on one particular idea, it may be in direct conflict with someone else, so use patience and be open-minded in terms of discussions. Flexibility, along with communication, is key in this situation, and you may have to compromise on something.

This may be a time to seek support from others and be open to the possibility that you could be wrong. Otherwise, prioritize inner peace and harmony this week, paying special attention to your mental and physical well-being. By doing so, you will overcome any issues you face.

