4 Zodiac Signs Experience Powerful Abundance & Luck Starting On July 1

Four zodiac signs experience powerful abundance and luck on July 1, 2025. Get ready to paint your life like a romantic movie montage, because today’s waxing crescent Moon in Libra is here to help script your next scene of abundance.

The waxing crescent Moon is the second phase in the Moon’s eight-phase cycle and marks the first signs of growth after a New Moon, a moment when intentions begin to reveal their shape. In Libra, today’s waxing crescent Moon infuses us with a dreamy, romanticized approach to those intentions, encouraging us to chip away at them with love and collaboration in mind.

Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, which traces a five-pointed star across the ecliptic as it orbits the Sun every eight years. This pattern, sometimes called the five-petal star, evokes a rose, the flower associated with Venus. This is why Libras are known to crave beauty and tend to incorporate artistry into everyday life in ways that others may not even consider.

And under today’s waxing crescent Moon in Libra, we’re starting to make those first steps towards those goals to beautify our journey in the process on our way to abundance. And today, four zodiac signs are building towards abundance that blooms from the inside out and brings them closer than ever to the dreams they’ve long imagined.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, with the waxing crescent Moon in your opposite sign, Libra, following the New Moon in Cancer on June 25, 2025, you likely set intentions around home and family. Cancer, the zodiac’s caregiver, likely stirred a longing in you to feel secure and emotionally supported.

Whether you were deepening your connections, dropping emotional baggage or carving out a space where you can fully recharge between battles, you’ve been putting in the work to build a new sense of belonging.

Now, under today’s Libra Moon on July 1, you’re beginning to see beauty in what you’ve already created: a new home, a growing family, a future that’s arriving fast. You’ve been racing around to ensure your emotional foundation feels nurturing and loving.

Today, you’re taking bold leaps that tip the scales in the direction of amplifying the beauty of the emotional foundations you’ve been nurturing. And as you pour love into this foundation, you’re creating a support system around you that fuels your momentum. And that, Aries, is where your abundance lies.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, today the universe is calling on you to nurture the goals you’ve recently set around your sense of self, your identity, and all that you want to become in this world. Under the New Moon in your sign, you were likely thinking about how, although it’s been hard getting here, you’re now one step closer to evolving into the version of yourself that feels most aligned with your fairytale vision for the future.

Even if it felt like you were fumbling your way across a tightrope at times, those challenges helped clarify exactly which direction you need to go in to align with a version of yourself that reflects your most picturesque dreams. After everything you’ve been through, you’ve set the foundation for your next chapter, and your future self will thank you for it.

With the July 1 waxing crescent Moon in Libra, you’re ready to come out of your shell and step gracefully into the beautiful life that surrounds your new identity. Whether you’re starting over or making your current life more reflective of your truth, each step you take now brings you into greater balance with the person you were always meant to become.

The path to get there may not have been the fairytale you envisioned, but it’s now led you to the happy ending you’ve been hoping for. You’ve set the foundation, and now it’s time to step into your new reality elegantly — that’s the most abundant and fulfilling version of your life yet.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, with the waxing crescent Moon in your sign on July 1, you’ve likely felt a deep urge to reconnect with the beauty of your body, your appearance, or the image you present to the world.

Perhaps you haven’t quite felt like yourself lately, feeling physically run-down, emotionally disconnected, or simply not in the mood to romanticize your life the way you usually do. That soft-focus vision of your future may have started to blur, prompting you to set the intention to come home to yourself and feel empowered in your body again.

Now, you’re in the process of reconnecting to that picture-perfect feeling of being at home in your body. If you’ve been feeling off-kilter or just a little out of sync with your beautiful reflection, this is your chance to mend that relationship.

The waxing crescent Moon in your sign is giving you the space to heal your connection with your body and your sense of self. Whether it’s been hard to stick to a routine, feel confident in your skin, or simply feel grounded within yourself, today you’re taking small steps toward reconnection. And those steps are helping to tip the scales back into balance, leading you to the kind of abundance that feels good from the inside out.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, with today’s waxing crescent Moon in Libra, you’re likely feeling called to solidify the beauty and harmony of your innermost foundations. After the recent New Moon in Cancer, you likely set heartfelt intentions to tend to your closest relationships with more care and emotional presence.

Cancer has softened your results-driven focus, drawing you toward the more loving and affectionate side of life, and encouraging you to find success in intimacy and connection. You’ve been craving love that feels as nurturing and safe as it does lasting.

Now, under today’s Libra Moon on July 1, you’re beginning to take elegant, intentional steps to deepen the love, beauty and meaning in those connections. You’re the architect of your picture-perfect life, Capricorn.

Today, you’re ready to take the graceful steps to beautify, soften and sink into that version of abundance that’s always aligned with the love and legacy you’ve always envisioned. This waxing crescent Moon in Libra invites you to romanticize the foundations you’re building.

As you take charming steps to sink into that fairytale vision of your relationships, one that’s courageously and bravely rooted in the idea of a meaningful life you’ve always felt deep down in your bones.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.