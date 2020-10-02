Horoscope For Tomorrow, October 3, 2020

For tomorrow's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 3.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, where it is exalted. On Saturday, the Moon harmonizes with Venus, the ruler of Taurus. Venus in Virgo is in its detriment.

Why is Venus in Virgo in its detriment and how does this affect your zodiac sign?

Venus rules love and beauty. It rules Taurus who loves sensual pleasures and Libra who loves to make beautiful things happen.

Venus in Virgo is the daily duty reminder of the zodiac act. She says you can't have fun until you've got all your work completed. So, even though Saturday is a day of rest, it's also time to get things done.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, October 03, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon enters Taurus, your money sector. This is a great time to do money-making activities. You are smart and savvy for business investments. You can sense opportunities with improved income potential.

It's a good day to look for a job, to follow up on any prospects, and to see what can be done to improve your financial outlook.

The Moon trines Venus in Virgo, your house of wellness and daily duties and this enhances your ability to make sound choices and structure a game plan.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon enters Taurus, your identity sector. Do you have some self-evaluating that you know needs to happen? The next few days are perfect for getting into your own head and exploring your thoughts and feelings. You may call into question various aspects of your life including what you may need to feel happy or more in tune with your best self.

The Moon trines Venus in Virgo your house of creativity. It's a wonderful time to start something new or to begin imagining it. Write down your ideas. Seek fresh experiences that foster a sense of awe and an appreciation for beauty.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon enters Taurus, your hidden things sector.

You may be slightly more suspicious of what you don't understand or can't explain. It can be hard for others to try to get you to do something new. You may feel as though your dreams require more structure and effort than you have been giving.

The Moon trines Venus in Virgo your house of home and family. Your sense of nurture and care is strengthened over the next few days. You have a natural capacity for healing and you are a kind and giving host.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon enters Taurus your friendship sector. You are a gentle-natured friend that provides support and uplifting words of encouragement. Others find your courage and strength stabilizing. You foster a strong sense of security and overall well-being to those in your circle of influence.

The Moon trines Venus in Virgo your house of communication. You have an eloquent sensitivity when speaking with others. You are deliberate with your words and value straight-forward conversations. Small talk is less likely during this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon enters Taurus, your career sector. You are hard-working and tenacious. You are determined and produce results today. You are instinctual in your choices and your drive and motivation are enduring today.

The Moon trines Venus in Virgo your house of money. It's great for investing, planning or speaking to a financial advisor. Listen to money or financial podcasts. Seek out advice about improving your credit or reducing debt. Aim for frugal spending choices.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon enters Taurus, your learning sector. You have a sharp wit and can remember details easily. Today, you aim to gain wisdom and knowledge from various resources that extend beyond the internet. If you love to read, explore books or various media on history and political topics; it's a great time to dive into deep study.

The Moon trines Venus in Virgo your house of identity. Your appearance is youthful and you have a strong air of vitality to you. It's a great day for fitness activities or pursuing the fulfilment of a goal.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon enters Taurus, your shared resources sector. You are a good provider and aim to give those you love what they need. You are generous with money today. You don't hold financial grudges.

The Moon trines Venus in Virgo your house of hidden things and spirituality. It's a beautiful energy to create something artsy. It's a great day to search your natal chart or to get a consultation from an astrologer or a tarot card reading.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon enters Taurus, your relationship sector. You are loving and kind, and even if there is tension with others, you are compassionate and kind. You aim for fairness in your social interactions today. You enjoy socializing in groups and excel in one-on-one conversations.

The Moon trines Venus in Virgo your house of friendships and networking. It's a great day to ask for recommendations for your LinkedIn, to update your resume or cover letters and to start setting a new routine that helps you to be organized with your time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon enters Taurus, your wellness sector. You may find it hard not to indulge yourself in simple pleasures. It's a great day for cooking and doing things that nurture the health and strength of your body.

The Moon trines Venus in Virgo your house of career and social status. It's a great day to review your goals and to create a dream or vision board for where you'd like to be in 1 to 5 years from now.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon enters Taurus, your passion sector. You have a love of art, music, and other forms of entertainment and media. You enjoy making things with your hands. You find handmade gifting sentimental and sweet. You take for play. It's a great day to do something creative.

The Moon trines Venus in Virgo your house of higher learning. It's a great day to update your viewing list on a streaming service or to clear out any files that you no longer need on email, your computer or in any cloud services that you pay for.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon enters Taurus, your home and family sector. You long and appreciate familiar settings. You enjoy routine and being around your close-knit friends or family. You don't need a lot of change or adventure. Predictability is ideal.

The Moon trines Venus in Virgo your house of shared resources. It's a great time to ask for what you need from others. If you have been thinking about personal or home loans, inquire. Look at where your gifts intersect with someone else's needs and ability and discuss bartering or trading of services.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon enters Taurus, your communication sector. Your inner voice is accessible to you. You appreciate and long for compliments in conversations with others.

You value feedback and are a good companion to spend time with today. You love simplicity. It's a great day to begin a spiritual quest.

The Moon trines Venus in Virgo your house of marriage and business relationships. It's a great time for love and relationships. You might meet someone new or find that spark that was lost in a current relationship.

