6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On July 3, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on July 3, 2025. Thursday is a Stable Day in Chinese astrology, so whatever you build today will last. Stable Days are about foundations. They don’t reward rushing or chasing. They reward the steady, the sincere, and the things that feel right when you stand still with them.

Today’s Wood Dog pillar lands during the Water Horse month and Wood Snake year, a combination that favors people who have been quietly doing the right thing all along. The Wood Dog is practical, loyal, and grounded. It shows up for people who’ve shown up for themselves, even when no one was clapping.

Sometimes good fortune arrives on a regular day, stays, and never leaves. That’s what we’re catching today. Here are the six animal signs most aligned with Thursday’s solid, lasting luck and abundance.

1. Dog

There’s something sweet about today’s Wood Dog pillar landing on your animal sign’s day. It’s as if life is gently walking you toward something you’ve been ready to receive but weren’t quite sure how to hold. You’ve been showing up for your family, your work, or maybe just for yourself, even when it felt like no one was watching.

Thursday brings you proof that your steady presence mattered. You might feel it in a relationship that deepens naturally, someone remembering a promise to you, or in a piece of stability that finally comes in and actually lasts.

The Wood Dog doesn’t need flashy gestures. It needs trust. The thing that shows up for you today isn’t going anywhere.

2. Monkey

You’ve been moving so fast lately that you almost forgot what it feels like to fully stand inside your own life. The Water Horse month has kept you busy, but the Wood Dog day is asking you to notice the good stuff that has already come in for you.

The luck you catch today isn’t in the next thing. It’s in what’s already here. You may suddenly realize you’ve been experiencing something good this whole time in a relationship, opportunity, or your home life. But you’ve been too quick to question it. Your good fortune today is found in realizing you’re already safe to trust what’s working.

3. Rooster

The Wood Dog creates support for your Chinese zodiac sign today and what it’s bringing you is clear reassurance about something you’ve been overthinking. Maybe you’ve been doubting whether you’ve made the right choices, or maybe you’ve been wondering whether something you set in motion is actually going to work.

Thursday offers a grounded answer. You’ll feel the stability lock in. You’ll notice how much easier it is to breathe when you stop rehearsing all your backup plans. This is the kind of day that firmly reminds you that your life is actually working out, even if you haven’t been believing it lately.

4. Pig

Sometimes the best thing that happens is the thing that doesn’t fall apart. The Wood Dog Stable Day brings you a version of luck that holds in your hands, even when you stop gripping it so tightly.

You’ve been pouring energy into keeping something steady. To me, it looks like a financial situation, maybe something in your relationship, or even your emotional peace. Today you’ll realize you’re not carrying it alone.

You may receive tangible help, but you may also just notice that something you’ve been worried about isn’t going anywhere. You’ve built something solid, even if you didn’t mean to. The Wood Dog just helps you see it.

5. Horse

Thursday’s Wood Dog energy steadies something you’ve been chasing. You’ve been pushing for more, for movement, for signs from the universe that you're on the right track. But the good fortune today is in what slows down for you.

You may find that something you thought you were going to lose stays available longer than expected. Or someone who’s been hard to reach becomes present in a way you didn’t think was possible. The Water Horse month has been teaching you about freedom, but today teaches you about the kind of freedom that comes from stability. The thing that shows up today lasts a long time, Horse. Congratulations.

6. Snake

The Wood Snake year continues to hold you, but Thursday’s Wood Dog Stable Day roots you even deeper. The luck you find today isn’t a shiny new door. It’s the strong realization that you’ve built a life you can trust.

You may feel this through a steadying conversation, a surprising moment of relief, or simply the sense that the ground beneath you is solid again. You’ve done more work than anyone knows to keep your balance. The Wood Dog brings in the kind of good fortune that stays without asking you to chase it. You’ve already earned this one. Enjoy it.

