3 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe’s Favorites On July 2, 2025

On July 2, 2025, three zodiac signs are the universe’s favorites. When the Moon squares Jupiter, there’s definitely tension, but it’s the kind that benefits those who know how to push through without overdoing it. This is a test of confidence, and those who pass it find themselves ahead, favored, even rewarded. A good thing, indeed!

Aries, Leo, and Pisces respond well to this kind of pressure, and we know it. Where other people might hesitate, we jump right into the water. The timing is right, and we know it. It may feel as if it's favoritism being played out by the universe, but in truth, it's just us stepping up and treating ourselves with respect. That's how it goes on July 2, during Moon square Jupiter. We see a chance and we take it.

1. Aries

You're not exactly the kind of person who waits around for permission, Aries. Even though that might not be a terrible idea for you on this day, July 2, you still grab the moment and do what you will. And, it works!

What's so very cool about you, Aries, is that you dare to go there. That Mars-fueled nature of yours works exceptionally well during a transit such as Moon square Jupiter. You want the pressure because you know it's going to make you act.

You'll also be someone who gets a lot of attention during this time. You're not just the universe's favorite, you are the apple of many people's eyes. You set the example, and people love you for it.

2. Leo

Moon square Jupiter puts the pressure on, and you, Leo, welcome it. You definitely thrive under pressure, and Jupiter can lay it on pretty thick. No problemo. You've got this.

Instead of pulling back, you embrace the challenge. You show up louder, brighter, and stronger than anyone else in the room. You believe in yourself, and you see no reason why you should hold back. Not during Moon square Jupiter, that's for sure.

The interesting part is that what you have to offer is fantastic, so why wouldn't the universe push you front and center? It's your turn, Leo. Show 'em how it's done.

3. Pisces

The tension you will feel on July 2 is exactly what you've needed in order to clear the air. Once you're on the other side, it is smooth sailing and you know it. Moon square Jupiter always pays off. You just have to get through the pressure first.

And, naturally, you do. You do because you have patience and stamina, and you see yourself as a winner. You aren't hanging back, caving to the pressure around you. Nope, you are rising up like the superstar you are.

You've got something to say, and the world wants to hear it. Not only that, but it's ready to hear you out. So gather up your courage and hit the pavement, Pisces. The world is your oyster.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.