4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance On July 2, 2025

Four zodiac signs attract powerful abundance on July 2, 2025, as Venus conjuncts Uranus in Taurus, guiding us toward beautiful and lasting change.

Taurus, ruled by Venus, governs the senses and seeks to make meaning from them. As a fixed earth sign, Taurus also loves to stay rooted. Tauruses can grow quite angry when pushed to shift their routine, even in the slightest ways. They often expect that what once felt good will always deliver the same amount of pleasure. But we all need to change every once in a while. That’s what this aspect is here to help us ease into, slowly and beautifully.

Venus in its home sign in Taurus builds beauty that’s deeply rooted and enduring. Whereas Uranus brings change, in Taurus, it moves at a much slower and practical pace. And today, four lucky zodiac signs are going to make those rooted, beautifying changes, perhaps through an unconventional approach. We might arrive through unexpected paths, but our abundance will unfold gradually and beautifully over time.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

With Uranus moving through your zodiac sign these past few years, Taurus, you’ve undergone a slow yet profound transformation in how you see yourself, your body, and your presence. Now, with Uranus at 29 degrees, the final degree of the sign, you’re reaching a culmination so a truer version of yourself can thrive.

Now, as Venus merges with Uranus, beauty meets up with change. This moment helps you refine what you’ve built and align your values with the evolution you’ve already embodied. Whether you’re refining your work or stepping into a new creative business, this is a moment to trust in the sturdiness of your foundation. You’re building a life that reflects the beauty of your evolution.

On July 2, Taurus, you’ll find abundance in the authenticity you’ve cultivated. What you’ve uniquely crafted through that authenticity is about to take root in tangible, lasting ways.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, with Uranus in Taurus, you’ve been going through slow but deeply rooted change around your long-term goals and the future you always thought you were building toward. Over the past several years, Uranus has been working its revolutionary magic to reshape your vision.

You’ve had to let go of old versions of yourself, say goodbye to outdated dreams, and learn to sit with the uncertainty of not knowing what comes next. It’s been emotional, uncomfortable, and unpredictable at times, but you’ve grown. Even if the vision you once held close to your heart has changed, what’s rising in its place feels more aligned and stable, like something that reflects your truest self.

Now, with Venus conjunct Uranus, you’re entering the final stage of beautifying the details and merging fully into this new life. Whether you’ve changed paths completely, rebuilt after loss, or matured into new values, this transit helps you build a future that feels like home. You’ve weathered the grounding yet revolutionary storm of Uranus in Taurus and undergone the necessary changes to your long-term direction. With Venus meeting Uranus today, you’re in the final steps of welcoming this growth and stepping fully into your life of abundance.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

With Uranus in Taurus, you’ve been undergoing a deeply rooted transformation in your work, public image, and the legacy you’re building, Leo. For the past seven years, you’ve worked tirelessly to shape a path that feels aligned with your truth. The journey wasn’t always easy, and sometimes it led you in a direction you didn’t want to go in.

But through all the trials and tribulations, and perhaps moments you wish you could’ve skipped over, you made it out on the other side. Even when you couldn’t see how it would all come together, you stuck through it, and now you’re finally moving your legacy in the direction you’d always hoped it would go.

Now, as Venus aligns with Uranus, you’re refining the final pieces of this long transformation. Maybe you’ve landed the job that finally feels like the right fit, or perhaps you’ve left behind what no longer served you and created space for the kind of lifestyle that supports who you are becoming.

July 3 is a moment to trust that all the pieces are coming together. It's been years in the making, and you’re ready to step into a future that feels like the one you were always meant to live.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

With Venus conjunct Uranus in Taurus, your mind is opening up to new possibilities that align deeply with your precise and peculiar values. You’re ready to release the mindsets that have been holding you back, or perhaps you’re even considering a new educational or career direction. You may be seeking change that feels secure and in tune with your sense of worth and the kind of income you want to earn.

You tend to be very practical and logical, Virgo. You like to stick to the things that are consistent and leave no room for surprises! So, although this shift has been building inside of you for some time, you've resisted it in the past. You’re just now ready to embrace it fully.

With Uranus at 29 degrees, a culmination is coming. You’ve laid the necessary groundwork, and all that’s left is to trust in the universe. These changes might feel surprising or sudden, but they are meant to steer you toward your highest potential. Trust that this transformation will unfold steadily and beautifully, leading you toward a future that truly reflects who you are meant to become.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.