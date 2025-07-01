Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On July 2, 2025

On July 2, 2025, hard times start coming to an end for three zodiac signs when the Moon aligns with Mercury. The interesting thing about going through a hard time is that we never know when it's going to end. Fortunately, it does, and on July 2, we get some real-deal signs that this is trouble's last day in town.

For Cancer, Virgo, and Sagittarius, the Moon aligns with Mercury and helps ensure that this ending happens. If we don't grab the moment, it could continue on and on, but thankfully, Mercury comes in to save the day. Mercury's energy helps us to act swiftly, without doubt or hesitation. We see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we don't look back into the blackness. We forge through and seek out the good. This day shows us pure potential, and we're going to guide it towards the light.

1. Cancer

If you've been keeping something to yourself, Cancer, the weight of that silence may become a little too much for you to bear. You never really want to share what's on your mind, for fear of offending someone, but sometimes you just have to speak up.

During the Moon-Mercury alignment, you won't be able to help yourself, as this day, July 2, shows you just how troublesome repression can be. You want no more of it, as it's taken way too much of a toll on you already.

Don’t underestimate the power of being heard. Sometimes, just saying it out loud is the first step toward healing. You’re not in the dark anymore, Cancer. Come on out, the water's fine.

2. Virgo

There's a good chance that you've been dealing with a private issue, and no matter what you come up with as a solution, it doesn't seem to be working. On this day, July 2, you give it up and get it all.

Yep, that's how it works sometimes, Virgo. Sometimes you just have to walk away from a problem in order to view it with new eyes. During the Moon-Mercury alignment, things not only change, but they change fast.

You get to see that you're not stuck. Yes, there is a shift, and yes, you might actually get to walk away clean, leaving this nagging issue of yours behind. It's up to you, Virgo, and we all know you can do it. We are on your side.

3. Sagittarius

You like to think of yourself as someone who doesn't fear confrontation. Still, there's something you've been avoiding, and it has to do with your romantic relationship.

You need to speak up because, as you know, if you don't, you'll be living a repressed life. That's like the total opposite of who you are, and so with the Moon-Mercury alignment on your side, you'll feel brave enough to do the unthinkable.

And that might just be speaking up and getting something out of your system. Why bother dragging around these hardships forever? They are so exhausting. You don’t need everything to be perfect. You just need it to be honest.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.