Daily Love Horoscope, October 3, 2020

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on October 3, 2020.

This Saturday, the Sun is in Libra, and the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac of Taurus. What happens when the sky is ruled by two Venus-ruled zodiac signs?

We have love and harmony. We have the type of energy that storybooks are made of. There's room to be ambitious and sensitive. Taurus is the "I have" and Libra reminds us all that you need to include a life balance beneath your belt.

Make the day one with good food, music, and play, and if you have to get a few chores done, then do that too. But, take pleasure with your loved ones after you've satisfied your needs for self-care.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, October 03, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of money, and personal possession. It's a wonderful day to enjoy all the things that you love. Now that fall is officially here, why not decorate something to celebrate the turn of seasons?

Tantalize your sense with the latest holiday scents that are already out. The Moon trines Venus in Virgo so it's a great time to put financials in order, and your daily calendar, too. Buy a new planner or update the electronic one that you have. Give yourself a headstart on setting a shopping budget for the holidays.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of identity. When the Moon is in your zodiac sign it's a great time for a change that is personal and uplifting. The Moon is exalted in Taurus, so certain things will be easier to do for you. Clear out older wardrobe items and gift gently used things to charity.

Play around with a new look, especially if you plan to be dating. From hair to other grooming items, have you caught up since the pandemic? If not, while the Moon trines Venus in Virgo, it's a great time to see what type of fall look you want while getting a consultation from a professional.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of the hidden and spiritual matters. It's a great time to seek professional love advice or a consultation with an astrologer or tarot card reading about for the month of October.

The Moon trines Venus in Virgo, and this is a time to celebrate your love of your family. If you enjoy healing crystals, pick up one to add to your jewelry for luck or focus to gift to yourself and also your partner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of friendship. Time spent with a friend is what you need.

There's nothing more fulfilling than a listening ear and a good belly laugh with someone who shares life with you without expectations. Invite one over for dinner. Talk and catch up on your lives. Bask in one another's company and feel good about your close bond.

The Moon trines Venus in Virgo and there's a need to nurture others through communication right now. Even if you don't like social media, a few positive posts to on your feed today can be exactly what the rest of the world in your life needs.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of social status. You are ready to bring the best of yourself to the world and want a partner that offers the same. You may find that you pay more attention to details when it comes to your appearance. You are drawn to beauty, fashion, and the little things that add an extra spark to your wardrobe.

The Moon trines Venus in Virgo brings your attention to money and the pleasures it can buy. It's a great time to invest in a timeless wardrobe piece like a jacket or a pair of new boots or gloves and to add them to your winter wardrobe.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of personal philosophy and learning. There are so many amazing love stories in history and sometimes famous people have their natal charts available to read online.

You may find yourself drawn to stories of love and want to delve deeper into astrology to find out what made certain people tick when it came to their love life.

The Moon trines Venus in your sign making it a great day for self-love or bonding with a significant other by learning something together. Go out on an adventure or share the love with a local pet rescue by dropping off used towels or blankets. Visit a local library or bookstore and dig into topics that bring fresh topics into your conversations.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of shared resources and rebirth. Remember to say thank you when receiving a gift today, even when you are simply given someone's time. Be generous with others when you see the opportunity to do so. Ask for what you need and be thankful for what you have today.

The Moon trines Venus in Virgo, your spirituality sector, and past relationships. Pay attention to little messages that come through in sequential numbers, repeated phrasing and confirmations of hunches through friends and media. Your sixth sense can peak, and so if you are thinking of someone from the past, chances are there's a reason and they are thinking of you, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of commitments. Power struggles can make communicating the love that you feel complicated. But, with Mercury in your zodiac sign understanding your needs is a good place to start. You have the capacity for discovery now and it's a great time to exercise it.

The Moon trines Venus in Virgo your friendship house, which can aid your understanding of others, but once again, also with yourself. In order to love others well, you may discover that it's important to also love and befriend yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of daily duties. Where there is a difficulty in your relationships you seek to make them right. You have a sincere desire to show love, care, and concern for others. You are in tune with your own wants and needs as well.

The Moon trines Venus in Virgo, and you can do the important work that love and relationships require. You find it easy to pace yourself and not rush through conversations or painful situations and can provide comfort to those you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of creativity, play, and passion. It's a good day for taking the time to explore sensual pleasures that foster love and shared memories. Baking fresh bread to making homemade cookies and gifting them can be a lovely way to channel this energy. Decorating rooms in your home in preparation for Halloween while listening to soundtracks can bring closeness to your family.

The Moon trines Venus in Virgo, and it's time to travel or take a short adventure for fun's sake. If your community isn't celebrating traditional Halloween, perhaps you can plan a route with controlled socializing with friends so that everyone is still promised a good time on the 31st.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of home and family. Bring back familiar memories with a twist. Perhaps you have an upcoming anniversary or just want to boost everyone's mood this week. Do something sweet. Schedule a movie night with caramel apples or popcorn. Plan a costume planning night and bring out your favorite appetizers. Make your home feel welcoming as the colder weather starts to creep in.

The Moon trines Venus in Virgo, share your resources with others. Coordinate a costume swap with your friends or plan your couple's photoshoot for this Halloween.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of communication. It's a great day to remove barriers to change in your relationship. Some people make decisions best on a full stomach. If you have the gift, cook something amazing for dinner and plan to have your important conversation over a good meal to help ease the tension and to drop guards down.

The Moon trines Venus in Virgo, your relationship is open for new energy, so this is a great time to speak about the future or to take a productive relationship break.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.