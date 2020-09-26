Daily Love Horoscope, September 27, 2020

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on September 27, 2020.

It's a perfect day to be yourself while socializing with friends, family, and people you love.

The Sun and Moon spend the day in air signs — Libra and Aquarius.

The Moon harmonizes with the Sun in Libra, and they bring out a loving energy in one another which extends out to us all.

Libra is fair, and Aquarius is accepting. Both zodiac signs are fun and playful, so you can be too. These two are the social butterflies of the zodiac that celebrate fairness and uniqueness.

Libra is the ruler of romantic partnerships and the sign of Aquarius oversees networking, so no matter what your social status is, it's a great day to be more social and maybe fall in love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon will spend the day in sociable Aquarius, making today great for socializing with friends online or scheduling fun get-togethers across all state lines using Zoom.

If you've not kept in touch with old friends or family in a while, reach out and see how they are doing. While the Moon is in Aquarius, you can also come up with out-of-the-box dating ideas to try with your partner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon is in Aquarius today, activating your career and social status sector. It's a great time to disrupt anyone's opinion of you by doing something that you've always wanted to do but never felt like taking the risk or the time.

If your loved one always thinks you're stubborn, show your flexible side. If you're significant other has thought of you as being less than romantic, surprise them with something sweet.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your higher learning sector. It's a great day to study love and to see what you can learn to improve your relationship.

You don't have to follow the traditional path that everyone else does to learn how to be a better lover or friend. Take a personality test. See what your love language or traits are and then try to use them to your advantage to make life sweeter for yourself and those you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today's Moon in Aquarius, your shared resources sector. It's a good day to write or to journal. Pen a love letter that you'll put into the snail mail.

Make a sweet little collage of your favorite photos. Do something sweet for someone who has a need such as send a gift card or start looking at holiday gifts to send before delivery starts to go crazy in October.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon will be in the sign of Aquarius, your relationship sector. It's a great day to do something special with your partner. If you've been together for a while why not talk about a recommitment ceremony.

If you're single, the internet may be a great way for you to meet new people that you ordinarily wouldn't cross paths with. Check out Match or eHarmony or another dating site to find true love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon in Aquarius brings you, your wellness sector. It's a good time to start thinking about how to use group thinking to help you stay committed to your health goals.

Maybe you and your significant other can start thinking about going back to the gym again or join an online course that allows for fitness streaming. You might join a group that has promised to social distance together or workout with other couples.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon will be in Aquarius, your passion and creativity sector. It's a great time to do something fun and artful like visiting a museum or check out some online virtual tours that are now available.

Maybe pick up some canvases and paint hearts to gift to friends for the holidays. You might enjoy redecorating a room in your home and making it more inviting for you and your partner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today's Moon in Aquarius, your family and home sector.

Maybe it's time to start watching more movies at home with your partner if you've been getting tired of politics and negative news.

You could try pulling out the WiiFit that you used to us or why not play a game of Guitar Hero with the kids.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon in Aquarius, your communication sector. This is a great day for chatting with your friends and sharing new ideas. If you and your significant other have been thinking about updating your computers or buying matching phones, today may be a great day for shopping online to see what type of BOGO deals are available.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your personal property sector. It's a great time to take stock of what you have and to see what needs replacing.

Maybe you and your significant other have decided to move in together and now you need to figure out how to organize your co-work space while working remotely together. Make time to organize and get things cozy for you both.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today's Moon in your sign, your identity sector. It's a great day to clear out the closet.

If you've lost or gained weight and have been holding on to clothing that's out of fashion but you hope to fit back into, repurpose or donate it.

You might enjoy giving yourself a nice spa day or go and get a makeover with a friend for fun following a Youtuber or trying something you've pinned to your board recently.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon in Aquarius, your past sector. It's a good time to let go of the people that are no longer meant for life. You have a great opportunity to reinvent your social network.

You might decide to go on a social media hiatus this weekend and read books or listen to podcasts while deep cleaning the house instead.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.