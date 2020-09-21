Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 22, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for September 22, 2020.

The numerology for the day is a 7, the Spiritual Seeker, and how interesting is it that Libra is the seventh zodiac sign in astrology!

Life Path Number 7 is quiet, pensive, thoughtful and astute, which makes the day great for writing a new online profile, reading, and research.

The Justice tarot card is thematic for this solar season, too. The Justice tarot card is about fairness and allowing the Universe to be the judge.

Even if you aren't a Libra or a Life Path 7, the next 30 days are perfect for analyzing your life to find the right balance.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength

Aries, with the Sun in Virgo with the Strength tarot card, you can feel challenged in sticking to your goals.

You might have set the bar higher for yourself and at the start or near the finish line things can be harder than you had anticipated.

Your optimistic personality can perceive this daunting task from two standpoints, exciting and with fear.

You will need to buckle down and use all that you have to make it to the end. Trust your character as a fire sign.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Taurus, set your mind in a positive direction. You have good reasons to feel positive about today.

The Sun is a good omen that you are going to accomplish what you set your mind to do.

You may have a hardship but it won't last. You might experience a challenge, but you'll end the day on top.

Even in an existing or new relationship conflicts will appear as opportunities.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Gemini, the Hermit tarot card means that you need to take a spiritual retreat. If you live with others, this can be difficult for you to do.

You may need to ask for what you need from your family, and if they won't give you space, then try to take it in other ways.

Be resourceful. A home is just a place. You can be anywhere to connect with spiritual energy. Go to a park or even sit on the patio or your own backyard and enjoy some peacefulness outside.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Cancer, it's time for you to stop thinking that things won't work out well when you feel concerned.

The Emperor tarot card is a powerful sign that you need strength, perhaps because you're going to enter some sort of battle.

You might be opposing a person or needing to do a project that you don't really want to do. This can be difficult for you emotionally and cause you to retreat but speak negatively the whole time.

This is just a small moment in time and soon it will all be behind you. You'll be able to put this in the past and focus on what you enjoy most later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The World

Leo, you've worked and you've waited and things fell through the cracks and then you felt down and out. But, now your luck is looking up, especially in the area of money!

The World tarot card means that options and opportunities are coming your way, and it's because you did not give up. This sign does not mean that things will get easier.

They may actually become harder until you make your big break, but when you do everything you wished for will fall into place.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Virgo, believe in yourself. You can be so hard on yourself wanting things to be exact and perfect but there are times when creativity requires life to be messy.

The Star tarot card means that when you feel lost or doubtful to take time to pray. Ask the Universe for guidance and help. Your support can come from a friend, a stranger or even a pet.

There are lots of ways that the Universe shows it's activity in your life. What may appear as coincidence can be a divine appointment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Libra, not everything is to be taken at face value. You have to evaluate situations because you may not recognize an illusion.

The Moon tarot card indicates that you have something of merit but not all is transparent right now.

So don't let your guard down or take things at face value. You will want to be monitoring decisions and remaining intentional with what you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Scorpio, tune into your relationship for themes that help you to understand your worth.

It's time for you to be resourceful and the Magician tarot card says you have many skills and talents available to you.

Your friendships can help you to see what you don't about yourself.

Maybe you have a unique talent that you get complimented on often and think that it's nothing special because it comes easily for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Sagittarius, hesitating? You may be dabbling with an idea but there's something inside of you that wonders if you're truly ready for the outcome.

You may be midway through what you have planned to do, but something in your gut says to wait.

The Lovers tarot card could be signalling that your passion and purpose are not in alignment right now, and your career could be suffering as a result.

Pull back for a moment. Try not to let the pressure to respond get to you. When you're ready, you'll know.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death

Capricorn, times are changing and so are you. You are not the person you were yesterday and tomorrow, you won't be who you are today.

Within yourself, your true character remains the same, but with each moment you are entering a world of fresh possibilities.

Treasure these transition points. They are all apart of your life's story.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

Aquarius, you are back at square 1 and this new journey will build on all your life's experiences. This is a wonderful time for you to see how life comes around full circle.

You get to share your wisdom with others. You'll get to learn from those who are walking along this path with you. You may feel prepared in many ways but there will come a time when you don't, and that's OK.

The Fool tarot card encourages you to avoid rushing through the beginning because you feel you know it all.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Pisces, listen to your heart. The High Priestess lets you know that your feminine intuition is enlightened and ready to teach you what it is you need to know about yourself, others, and your world at this time.

Today isn't meant to fill with busy tasks or to create more noise. Instead, tune in. Do what helps you to come into a sacred space so that you can tune into what the Universe is doing in your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.