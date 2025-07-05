3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On July 6, 2025

On July 6, 2025, three zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune. Moon trine Neptune softens the edges and helps us channel what we need during emotional upsets. We can't help but feel on edge so much of the time, but hey, we certainly do need a break from all this tension, right?

For Taurus, Cancer, and Gemini, this transit signals a shift in fortune, and money actually does come to save the day. That doesn't mean lottery wins, but it does help us see that so much of our stress comes from unnecessary money worry. Neptune helps us to tune into ourselves, so that we can see that everything is going to work out just fine. The beauty of this transit is strict Law of Attraction material. We want a turn of fortune, and we create it as soon as we think it.

1. Taurus

Ah, how nice it feels to know that certain financial woes are out of the way. This day marks a special kind of freedom for you, Taurus. The transit Moon trine Neptune shows you that anything is possible, and you take that seriously.

You are about to create for yourself a very positive situation, and it can last as long as you wish. Gone are the days when you didn't see any hope. Now, all the opportunities present themselves to you.

In a way, it's a day of celebration, and it's not going to be just one day. Moon trine Neptune lets you envision and experience the turn of fortune that you knew was about to happen, and, well, here it is!

2. Cancer

This day is all about a wave of inspiration hitting you hard and getting you up and on your feet, wanting to do something fun. You can't help but feel as if there's been a shift of energy, and rather than dismiss it, you want to make use of it.

You know that you've been feeling on edge, or perhaps even misunderstood, and you don't want to go down that black hole again. You feel it's on you to make things right, so you take advantage of the hopeful energy that comes with the transit of Moon trine Neptune.

It's time to reroute your sense of fortune. By nurturing what makes you happy, you take control of where your fortune leads. You aren't playing the victim anymore. You are driving this vehicle somewhere promising.

3. Gemini

The beauty of having a transit like Moon trine Neptune in your corner, Gemini, is that you get to see things from a different vantage point. On July 6, that's basically all that matters. Being stuck has gotten you nowhere, so it's time to move forward.

On this day, you're able to see how you can play a helpful part in your own fate by simply paying attention to your moods and checking yourself when you get too down. Neptune can have you way too'in your own head, but it can also help you snap out of it.

The kicker here is to be open and receptive to help. You don't have to feel like you're all alone out there. There are people who love you and want to help you. Trusting in them will get you to the other side. Fortune awaits.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.