6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On July 7, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck on July 7, 2025. Monday brings Fire Ox energy during a Water Sheep month in the Wood Snake year. Destruction Days can break old patterns, but today is about life handing you something solid. You’ll notice a real change, a real win, and it’s something you can build on.

After a long weekend, when you might be dragging yourself into this Monday, this is your reminder that big luck doesn’t always come in with a bang. Sometimes it slips in as a perfect yes, a much-needed release, or a quiet door that opens at exactly the right time. Here’s where I see luck and abundance landing for these animal signs today.

1. Ox

You’re getting another shot at something you thought was over for you. This isn’t a repeat of the past. It’s a chance to actually enjoy what you couldn’t enjoy before. This is lucky timing coming back around for you.

It could be a place you stopped going, a person you drifted from, or something you thought you missed. When it comes back, it feels different. It’s fun this time. It actually works.

And the best part is that the version you’re stepping into now is the one that holds real abundance for you. It fits you now. It adds to your life in a way the old version never did.

2. Snake

You’re getting pulled into a new plan today that you didn’t see coming and it’s pure luck. Maybe you thought you had the day mapped out, but this sidetrack puts you somewhere better. You’re going to catch an unexpected option that wasn’t even on your list this morning and it’ll make the whole day better.

What makes this moment special is that it sets you up for real abundance later. This isn’t a detour. This is the universe showing you a faster lane to something that will actually grow with you.

3. Goat

You’re about to hear exactly what you needed from someone today. It could be a small comment, a perfect message, or even an overheard conversation that lands in your lap and tells you exactly what you've been missing.

You’ll know it’s for you when it hits so hard it changes what you were about to do. This is the universe talking straight to you on Monday. You’ll get a heads-up that you’re not off track and real luck is moving toward you.

This is more than a sign from the universe. It’s confirmation that you can start expecting things to land for you from here on out. Your abundance is already on its way and today is your first sneak peek.

4. Pig

You get to say no to something today that you used to automatically say yes to. This isn’t you stepping back because you’re tired. You’re just not up for it anymore and trust me when I say that’s the win.

It might be a plan you always show up for, something you usually take on, or a situation you’ve always just handled. Today you drop it. No fixing. No explanation. Just gone. And you’re going to feel instantly lighter.

The luck here is that the second you walk away from this thing, something else way better slides right into that spot. The abundance was never tied to what you were carrying. It’s coming from what you finally made space for.

5. Tiger

Someone’s going to show you something about yourself today without even meaning to. It might be a comment, a look, or just the way they react when you walk in, but it’s going to hit in a way that flips a switch for you.

This is a quick, unexpected moment that helps you make a call you’ve been sitting on. You’re going to feel ready to move on and you’re going to know exactly what you want next.

The luck here is that what you’re stepping into next is lined with real opportunities. This isn’t just a vibe shift, this is you lining up with the abundance you actually want.

6. Horse

Something you thought you’d have to drag yourself through today is about to disappear. It might be a meeting that gets canceled, a plan that falls apart, or someone else stepping in to handle that thing you’ve been worried about. Whatever drops, it gives you your day back. And the best part is that you’ll actually want to use that space for something fun, not something responsible. That’s your win right there.

What makes this extra lucky is that you’re going to stumble into a moment you would’ve missed if you were stuck in that other plan. There’s abundance waiting for you in the part of the day that just opened up. Monday brings a sweet surprise that feels like the universe handing you a little more than you asked for.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.