3 Zodiac Signs Attract Good Luck In Love On July 6, 2025

On July 6, 2025, three zodiac signs attract good luck in love during the transit Moon opposite Venus. Anytime we have an opposing transit, we know that there's a lesson to be learned and that it might come the hard way. And so it goes with this Venus lunation, and unsurprisingly, it has something to do with love.

For Aries, Virgo, and Sagittarius, on July 6, we'll see an appraisal of sorts. We're asked to go over what works and what doesn't work, love-wise, in our lives. We may find that our love lives need a little tweak here or there, and that if we are brave enough to make those changes, we may end up filled with hope for the future. Be happy!

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You are someone who really takes the time to look at what's going on in your close personal relationships. That doesn't necessarily mean you do anything about them, but when it comes to cerebral ruminations, you're there.

During Moon opposite Venus on July 6, you'll realize that you can't just sit this one out. If you really want to believe in a future with the person of your choice, then you're going to have to speak up.

It's a beautiful and safe day for expressing yourself, Aries, so take your time, but yes, do it. Go for it. Say what needs to be changed, and know that your person loves you just as you are. It's time to bring the hope back in.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

This day that has you looking closely at your own needs, and possibly feeling guilty for even having them. That's the opposite part in the transit, Moon opposite Venus. You have nothing to feel guilty about, Virgo. In fact, this is a sign that you should be even more vocal about what you need.

You're in the right condition to speak up, and if you do, understand that there is nothing here to fear. You've got something great going on with the person in your life, and they will not think that you are selfish if you simply state what's on your mind.

Be prepared for a very hopeful ending to this predicament, Virgo. The stars are in your favor, and hope wants to lead the way. Go with it!

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

You have always had hope in your life, no matter how dire things have gotten for you. It sure as heck is not going to be dimmed down this time, either. Yes, you've been going through a relationship thing, according to Moon opposite Venus, but you won't let the hard times win.

That's basically your nature in a nutshell, Sagittarius, and on July 6, you will simply refuse to give up. And the interesting part is that this rush of optimism is infectious. You affect the other person with your upbeat style.

During Moon opposite Venus, you fake it 'til you make it, and this is your magic wand. By believing in a happy ending, you create one, and your partner gets on board with that kind of hopeful thinking.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.