Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 19, 2020

Your free daily tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on September 19, 2020.

For the next two and a half days, our collective focus changes and we learn about life's cycles.

It's time to let go of the past and charge for the future as the Moon leaves Libra this afternoon to enter the zodiac sign Scorpio.

Scorpio is not only slightly intimidating in astrology but it also represents one of the most feared tarot cards, too.

Scorpio is the Death tarot card. Words used to describe both the zodiac sign and card include rebirth, taboos, and also the past life.

On Saturday, it's an ideal time to remove obstacles that hold you back and cause you to miss out on your opportunities.

Turn over a new leaf and to grieve, but celebrate, too! A new beginning is about to start.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Aries, you may have to take a back seat to others today. While sitting in the student's seat isn't always easy for you, it's necessary.

Things are starting to change, and with a faster pace, you're not able to have your finger in every pot like you're used to doing.

Consider today's patience to be a lesson in how helpful it is to delegate tasks; another area you're not always the strongest in.

But, the good news is that you're less likely to be bored, and that means the projects will get done without falling behind.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Taurus, people are people-ish today as things get a bit crazier than usual.

There can be power pulls with some confusion as everyone wants his or her own way.

There's no reason to let ignorance or misunderstandings cause you to feel like you have to fix it all.

It's not your job to be responsible for what everyone else is doing. It is your job to love people where they are; that doesn't mean you have to be beside them.

You can do so from a safe distance if you feel departing from today's drama is best for all.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Gemini, there are things that you aren't certain of but you may have one area of complete clarity and that is what you ought to focus on today.

You have too many irons in the fire and there's no way you can manage all of them at the same time.

To handle things that are in progress you need to focus on something specific and see it through to the end.

This can be hard for you especially since you're interests include a healthy dose of curiosity.

You aren't going to miss out on anything, so don't worry. You can have it all, just not all at the same time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Cancer, your hopes are coming true and you are so close to a long-awaited finish line.

You may see the start of something amazing and your fear of losing the opportunity can cause you to act recklessly. Don't.

You have to remain patient and level-headed. A season of blessings is not going to change when the timing is right.

Don't let fear lie to you and say that if you don't jump onto a relationship or push for a second interview that it's not going to happen. You're not more powerful than fate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Leo, it's time to take full responsibility for your finances.

Times may be hard and you can feel as though there's not a lot of wiggle room in your budget right now, but you can learn how to be creative.

Finding new ways to shave off debt from your life doesn't have to start with money itself.

You can look at your daily habits, read articles on how other people got in control of their own financial situation, and start to apply some wisdom to your own life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Virgo, it's understandable how you would feel disappointed right now.

You have so much that has changed and it's difficult to imagine that you have to rewrite your plans.

You were not foolish for trusting someone with your heart.

Things happen for a reason. Maybe this is a new season on the horizon helping you to

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Libra, things are hazy at times and that's because life has moments where what you don't know or can't see can hurt you.

It's better to be aware at all times. It's an effort you have to make. You can't go through life thinking that everyone is on the same page.

Sometimes, there are folks meant to show you harm and to bring you down. Pay attention to your heart's reaction.

Your body knows sometimes more than your mind is alert to.

If your radar goes up or something inside of you tells you not to trust, listen to your mind and heart, and don't be afraid to follow what it reveals for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Scorpio, sometimes the Universe goes silent but that doesn't mean you are alone or that prayers aren't in motion being answered in some other way.

You're part of a greater expanse than what you see.

There are so many more forces at work that you won't be able to identify until the time comes and it manifests in the physical realm.

Your job today is to be the best version of yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Sagittarius, you don't have to learn something over and over again before you attempt to use the skill you want to master. You can start practicing in real life and allow errors to be part of your intense study.

Certain things must be hands-on. You don't want to wait until perfection. What if that never comes?

Then you'll miss out on doing something you love. That would mean being half of the person that you naturally are.

It's okay to be imperfect when your heart is in the right place. It may help you, in the long run, to remain humble.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

Capricorn, when the Chariot tarot card is reversed, you're at the end of a long journey and can stop striving. You may think "Finally!" But feel that it's too soon to celebrate.

While you've succeeded in getting to the other side of this long, hard road that you've been walking, a part of you may wonder if you forgot something.

It's hard to believe that closure is finally here, and you may be unsure that this is real.

Doubt is normal after all that you've been through. But, in a few days, you'll realize that yes, your time has finally come.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Aquarius, a soulmate relationship is such a gift.

You may be hoping to find that special someone, or perhaps you already have and it's as though a miracle has happened in your life.

You have so many things in common and time flies when you're together. You deserve this type of beautiful experience.

Once you have found the right person, your soul's other half, there's a reason, one that you should explore to bring it into reality.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Pisces, dreams are important but it's time to scale back a little bit and not go into excess.

You want to control your moves and make plans that you feel confident about.

You might not be able to have all that you want right now. It's hard to pick one thing!

These sacrifices will be worth it in the end for you. You may come to realize that you didn't need what you thought you had to have.

You might realize that you're more than enough on your own.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.