Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 14, 2020

Your free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for all zodiac signs in astrology for September 14, 2020.

The work week is off to a creative start with the Moon in Leo.

Monday is perfect for creativity, scheduling time for play, and exercising the courage to be yourself.

If you're heading into the office, take extra time to dress your best. Leo energy loves to stand out from the crowd.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, September 14, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Aries, everyone has a dark side to themselves, and only the brave face their inner demons.

Today, explore your fatal flaws instead of trying to fight or overcome them.

It's amazing how confident you will feel once you've begun to take full ownership of your shortcomings.

Consider your life a masterpiece that's also a work in progress.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Taurus, have fun today. You deserve some time to create and enjoy the simplicity of life. Take a break, and if you can, clear your schedule.

You need to call a timeout right now and stop warring with the world.

A moment of reflection is good for the spirit. When you slow down to gain a new outlook on your current situation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Gemini, reconnect to your childhood and your family upbringing and if you feel lost, let the past be a guide to your present and figure.

There are things you were taught as a child that will help you figure out what to do right now.

Dive into a deep understanding of your triggers and weaknesses.

If you can gain a sense into what sets you back you are one step closer to ruling what used to sabotage your success.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Cancer, the Universe is trying to communicate with you and it's doing so through experiences.

When you feel the gentle touch of faith and love in your life know that you are not alone. Your spiritual guides are there to help guide you.

You're awakening to the power of your inner spirit, so communicate with your higher power. Ask for what you want or need today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Leo, wisdom is a whisper, and if you are in a situation where you need to earn more money, pray.

You have to listen intently to hear your inner voice for what will get you out of this situation.

Search for answers within your own soul and try to resist the urge to ask others for their opinions to guide your decision-making.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Virgo, trust yourself. Poor timing can be a blessing in disguise, and even though things aren't the way you want them to be, you have what you need to work out in this situation.

Don't overreact. Planning ahead is a luxury that you can't afford to take right now, but losing your resolve won't help either.

When disruption comes, you are taken off-guard and these experiences help you to discover what you are truly made of.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World

Libra, reinvent yourself. You are ready for a big change and there's no reason why you can't start now.

You may not know what you want to be right now or how others will accept your choices, but the truth is that you don't have to know.

Enjoy exploring your life in all the ways you have a chance to do so.

Take life one day at a time and don't worry if you don't know all the answers. No one does.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

Scorpio, all good things come to an end. A friendship is changing and you may feel sad that you're growing apart.

Your lives are busy and adulting often means that people can't be together as often as they'd like.

Your responsibilities may limit the fun you'll share on a daily basis.

As sad as this may be right now, this new chapter of your relationship is a chance to build more memories and to learn how to be a better friend through the distance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice

Sagittarius, work through your problems. Integrity goes a long way and you may need to raise the bar for others.

You influence others in the way that you approach life and do things a certain way.

When you refuse to sacrifice your beliefs and standards others may try and test you but don't waiver.

You know what you have to do and standing up for what's right and fair will keep you at peace within yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Capricorn, you live and learn. Nothing provides a solid education about life like a relationship.

You're learning what you like and what you dislike right now.

You may be seeing the world through a new perspective.

Dating someone has taught you to avoid certain things but also to appreciate others, and now you can make choices with more wisdom than ever before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Aquarius, someone has to take initiative and if you feel like it ought to be you, then take the lead.

You may be the first person in your relationship to start sharing your home or things more openly and generously.

But, there's also an awareness that if things don't work out you could be left regretting giving so much too soon and not withholding until things were more certain.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Pisces, love and commitment can be difficult. You are going through a tough time in your relationship, and things may appear grim to you.

Others might not know how hard it is for you right now because you put a smile on your face and press on. Inside you're scared that your love might not be enough.

Keep believing that soon things will get better because it will.

